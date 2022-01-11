90 Day Fiancé star Stephanie Matto responded to critics of her fart jars business by sharing one of the scathing comments she got in her private messages.

The Single Life personality, 31, fired back after a naysayer slammed her line of work in a DM she reposted on Instagram Stories, calling it a “disgrace to women who work hard to prove their worth and fight for their equality.”

Courtesy Stephanie Matto/Instagram

“This is the type of reaction from people that inspired me to create my platform @Unfiltrdofficial!” Stephanie replied on Sunday, January 10, referring to her other business, which she also uses to promote her fart jars.

“Women bash other women for living their lives on their own terms. We should all accept one another’s personal choices and freedoms!! Not everyone has to take the same path or live by the same rules,” the former Before the 90 Days star continued. “I harmed no one with my fun little business. And in these somewhat dark times, we all could use a laugh! People who are so bitter and take these things so seriously, I see you, and I stand by your ability to voice your opinion.”

Stephanie became a hot topic among TLC fans when announcing she would start selling her farts in a jar last year, and the reality TV personality later told In Touch just how lucrative her new gig was for her.

“So, as of today I have made over $90,000,” Stephanie shared in a video interview in December 2021. “Yeah, it is pretty crazy … And the thing is what I find really awesome about this whole new, like fart jar venture is that I think it’s inspired a lot of people to think outside of the box, as far as ways that they can make money.”

Courtesy Stephanie Matto/Instagram

Because of the high-demand, Stephanie began changing her diet to include more gas-inducing foods, but she had to unexpectedly switch up her business plan after being hospitalized for chest pains.

Fortunately, she told In Touch exclusively on January 4 that she was feeling “so much better” post-hospitalization.

“It actually comes at a good time because the fart business was both physically and mentally exhausting, and I’m refocusing my efforts on my fart jar NFT project as well as a ‘build-a-brand’ business course for girls!” Stephanie said about her NFT launch, which lets buyers accrue tokens for prizes. “There’s a lot still for me to do in this world and I’m glad I’m not stopping anytime soon! Very grateful!”