90 Day Fiancé star Kimberly Rochelle called franchise favorite Jenny Slatten a “c–t” in an explosive clip for The Other Way’s upcoming season 5 tell-all episode.

The confrontation — which is set to air December 4 — began when Jenny, 65, said Kimberly, 30, “seemed very unappreciative of everything.” Kimberly replied with a sharp, “Your opinion doesn’t matter to me, Jenny,” to which Jenny said, “You are very entitled, little spoiled brat.”

The already-tense moment turned on a dime when Kimberly said to Jenny with a smirk, “You are a c–t,” resulting in shocked reactions from other tell-all participants.

Jenny, seemingly unaffected by her choice words, said to Kimberly, “Come to India, honey. Come to Jaipur, I’d love to meet you.”

Kimberly returned the invite with, “Come on baby, I’ll give you my address.”

The fiery exchange came after Kimberly’s previous criticism of Jenny and her husband, Sumit Singh. In a recent Instagram Live video, shared by shabootydotcom via Instagram on November 5, Kimberly took shots at Jenny and Sumit’s relationship, calling it “fake,” despite admitting she had never met the couple.

Kimberly continued that the fan favorites “don’t interest” her, and that she wasn’t “hating on Jenny,” but instead simply stating her “opinion.”

“They talk a big game for the cameras and are quick to retract in private once the cameras aren’t rolling,” Kimberly added.

Sumit and Jenny’s pathway to the altar didn’t come without very public obstacles, though. The couple presented one of the most shocking twists in franchise history in season 1 of The Other Way, when Jenny learned Sumit was married to another woman in an arranged marriage ahead of their own wedding.

In the end, their love prevailed, and the two are now considered a 90 Day Fiancé success story, as they remain happily married in India after tying the knot in August 2021.

Kimberly, on the other hand, seems to be struggling in her marriage to Tejaswi “TJ” Goswami. During the Monday, November 27, episode, the two had an argument over their issues with communication, and Kimberly admitted to feeling depressed.

The reality star previously confirmed via a November 9 Instagram comment she had left India and now lives in Missouri, though it is unclear if TJ is there with her. Kimberly has remained mum about the current details of their relationship, as her contract for the show likely prevents her from talking about it until the final episode airs.

One Instagram user asked Kimberly on November 9 whether TJ will be joining her in the U.S. soon, to which she responded, “I answered what I could.”

In reply to a November 12 comment asking if being back in America is helping with her mental health, Kimberly wrote, simply, “yes?”