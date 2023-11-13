90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Kimberly Rochelle is an Alabama-based clairvoyant who left her life in America behind to move in with fiancé Tejaswi “TJ” Goswami’s more traditional family. But once she arrived in India, Kimberly discovered just how little she knew about TJ’s way of life. Does she still live in India today?

How Did 90 Day Fiance’s Kimberly and TJ Meet?

During their debut on season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, TJ revealed he connected with Kimberly two years prior after joining a spiritual group on social media. While Kimberly initially ignored his friend request, he called her his “destiny” and began to manifest their relationship.

“So, I just took a screenshot of Kimberly’s profile picture and started meditation that she should text me,” he said in his confessional on the July 17, 2023, episode. “And she texted me the next day.”

Kimberly shared that she first met TJ in a dream before falling for him over social media. “One day I just, I had a dream. And that dream helped me find my fiancé,” the Alabama native explained. “We were in the desert riding dune buggies and I could just tell how happy I was. We were moving fast and having fun just feeling free. It felt like a metaphor for the life that I was going to have with this person.”

She said the India native reached out soon after she spoke to her spirit guides.

Where Does 90 Day Fiance’s Kimberly Live Now?

In an Instagram comment on November 9, 2023, Kimberly confirmed that she is currently living in Missouri. It is unclear whether she is joined by TJ, as her contracts for the show likely prevent her from talking about their relationship until their final episode airs.

One Instagram user asked Kimberly whether TJ was coming to the U.S. soon, to which she replied, “I answered what I could.”

In response to a November 12, 2023, Instagram comment asking if being back in the U.S. is helping her mentally, Kimberly wrote, simply, “yes?”

Are 90 Day Fiance’s Kimberly and TJ Still Together?

After spending time together in India, the two got engaged. Audiences watched as TJ and Kimberly planned an elaborate Indian wedding, and saw Kimberly’s frustration as she felt she had been left out of the process.

TJ and Kimberly’s wedding was featured on the October 23, 2023, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way and the couple appears to still be together after filming.

Despite a complicated traditional wedding process with several different ceremonies and rituals, Kimberly said that marrying TJ was a “dream come true.”

Kimberly and TJ have continued to post about their love for one another on social media. A day before their debut on the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff, the voice actor shared a sweet message dedicated to his wife.

“You know what, distance is just a temporary obstacle when love is pure and unbreakable,” he shared via Instagram in July 2023 under a clip from their segment. “Every stolen glance and gentle touch will remind you that love knows no bounds!”

Kimberly has hinted the couple are still together as well, sharing a throwback photo of her and TJ in August 2023. “Remember when you took me to the temple for the first time? Despite the heat making us sweaty, the energy inside was absolutely incredible,” she captioned their selfie on August 11. “It was an experience that nearly took my breath away. Grateful for those special moments we share together.”

After their wedding episode aired, Kimberly posted several photos from the ceremony and gushed, “No matter how I felt this wedding day, I went home with a smile on my face because of this man right here.”

On November 3, 2023, Kimberly posted about a “virtual adventure” featuring her and TJ on the video game The Sims, hinting that the couple’s relationship is still going strong.