90 Day Fiancé star Jenny Slatten has changed a lot over the years! The Palm Springs, California, native first made her debut on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way in 2019 after more than a decade with her partner and now-husband, Sumit Singh.

Over the years, Jenny and Sumit have faced significant backlash from both TLC viewers and Sumit’s parents regarding their controversial 30-year age gap. After a long road and three seasons, the pair finally tied the knot in a traditional Indian ceremony.

While Jenny previously ditched most of her American clothes before moving to India, following their nuptials, fans noticed the reality TV star rocking a slimmer physique in beachwear, after her and her new husband took a trip to the sunny state of Goa. Jenny will often document her life with viewers on Facebook, and she shared the secret to her weight loss transformation with her followers.

“Walking,” she detailed in the 2021 Facebook post, after revealing she’s lost about 5-6 pounds. “I’ve been doing it, and you can do it too.”

Jenny and Sumit have graduated to continue to tell their story on the spinoff, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, and the TLC personality opened up further about her weight loss journey.

“I just don’t really eat a lot and sometimes Indian food doesn’t agree with me,” Jenny joked in a July 2022 interview with TV Season & Spoilers. “I gave up soda too. I don’t drink as much soda as I used to. I used to be addicted to Dr. Pepper in America, but since coming to India, it’s hard to find Dr. Pepper, so I kinda just, left the soda and drank more water than anything else.”

While Jenny has waited years to become Sumit’s wife, it isn’t all marital bliss. Jenny did not want to tell Sumit’s parents that they had gotten married, however, Sumit insisted that he invite his whole family over to the house he shared with Jenny to break the news to them. Sumit’s mother did not take the news well.

Apart from their family issues, the pair will also realize how much their age difference will affect married life.

Scroll below to look at 90 Day Fiancé star Jenny Slatten’s transformation over the years.