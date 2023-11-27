The tension between Kimberly Rochelle and Tejaswi ‘TJ’ Goswami is at an all-time high in a preview for the Monday, November 27, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

“I have asked you multiple times not to dare call me crazy!” Kim, 30, screamed at her husband. “I don’t call you an a–hole. I don’t call you a d–k. I don’t call you anything you don’t like to be called. Don’t you dare call me crazy.”

TJ, 33, accused Kim of “not acting like a wife” and she went off on him for not supporting her after she told him she was “f–king depressed.”

Courtesy of Kimberly Rochelle/Instagram

“Don’t shout at me,” TJ told his new wife. “If you want to create a drama out of this…otherwise, do you know how many times I’ve told you if you feel alone you can go back to the U.S.? You can go anytime. Whenever you want.” He also claimed he “couldn’t do anything” to help if Kim was feeling lonely

“You can support me!” Kim insisted. “I’m asking you to listen to me.” TJ seemed bothered by the request and asked, “How many times will I listen to you?”

“You have to listen to me for the rest of your life,” Kim clapped back. “That’s what marriage is. I’m telling you that I’m depressed and you don’t care. Maybe give me a f–king hug and say, ‘I’m sorry you’re f–king depressed.”

TJ refused to show support to Kim in the way she needed and accused her of not supporting him emotionally either. “You’re not telling me whenever you need anything,” Kimberly responded. “I’m trying my best. I am at my wits end here and I can’t do this anymore. I told you over and over and over again but I think you think I’m joking.”

When TJ told Kim, “You are alright to separate with me also,” she exploded on him and screamed, “I don’t want to separate from you!” The rest of the fight will play out when the full episode airs on TLC.

Kim and TJ were facing relationship issues even before they walked down the aisle on the October 23 episode of The Other Way. The pair’s cultural differences have been a source of tension all season long, with Kim struggling to live up to what her husband’s traditional Indian family expects of her. The two met online while Kim was living in Alabama and she relocated to India to be with him.

It appears that Kimberly’s drama with TJ’s family is also what contributed to their latest fight. “After months of staying silent, Kimberly can’t live with TJ’s family anymore,” TLC captioned the preview clip. “Catch their blowup argument on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way [November 27] at 8/7c.”