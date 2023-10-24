Kimberly Rochelle and Tejaswi ‘TJ’ Goswami finally got married on the Monday, October 23 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. More than two years after they first connected in a spiritual group on social media, Kimberly and TJ wed in a traditional Indian ceremony. Her family flew in from the United States to attend.

“Indian weddings are like a marathon,” Kimberly said in the episode, referring to the multiple ceremonies that she and TJ had to partake in before they were declared husband and wife. She added that she felt a ceremony in the United States would’ve been more “relaxing,” but also gushed that the wedding night was “like a dream coming true.”

Kimberly was living in Alabama when she and TJ met online, but she eventually moved to India to start a life with him. The pair’s 90 Day Fiancé storyline has featured them trying to overcome their cultural differences, with Kimberly struggling to come to terms with what TJ’s family expects of her. Just days before the wedding, Kimberly got into an argument with TJ’s family over her choice of clothing. They came to a “temporary truce” ahead of the big day, but Kimberly seemed weary about whether that will last.

TLC/YouTube

Kimberly and TJ then had an explosive fight of their own on the September 18 episode of The Other Way when her family arrived in India ahead of the wedding. TJ even told Kimberly that he was “done” with the relationship after the argument. However, they were able to work through their differences and make it down the aisle.

Aside from issues with TJ’s family, Kimberly and TJ also butted heads over the apartment that TJ built for them to live in together. TJ showed Kimberly the apartment for the first time on an episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way earlier this season, and she did not hold back about how she was not impressed with the digs.

This season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way is winding down, but recent social media activity from both TJ and Kimberly seems to hint that the couple is still together. “I have to remind the hubby that I love him,” Kimberly wrote alongside an Instagram video of TJ earlier this month. She also included hashtags like “happily married” “forever love,” “love is in the air” and “relationship goals.”