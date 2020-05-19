Pics or it didn’t happen! 90 Day Fiancé star David Murphey made sure to snap a selfie when he and fiancée Lana finally met face-to-face after seven years of online dating. The Las Vegas retiree’s fans, friends and family alike worried his “scammer” girlfriend was fake, but their “first photo” together speaks for itself.

David, 60, was inundated with comments all season about how his love interest was likely using him for money. During the Sunday, May 17, episode of Before the 90 Days, however, he proved the haters wrong. Viewers were shocked when the TLC show revealed Lana was not only the girl in the pictures of the dating app profile but actually interested in David.

While speaking to the cameras, the blonde beauty called the American man her “soulmate.” She explained, “I didn’t have many relationships in the past. I haven’t married yet and I’ve never been engaged because I haven’t met a worthy man, so I decided to register on a dating site. I could never have believed and predicted that I would meet a foreigner like David.”

She couldn’t stop gushing about how much he was even “better than what [she] expected” after she reached out to him initially online. “I wrote to David first because I liked his photograph and what he wrote in his profile. I was attracted to us having a lot in common that both love to travel and that he has an excellent sense of humor,” she said. Though she was hesitant to meet up with him in the past, she claims she never lied about why she canceled their various plans and was finally “ready” to take that step. “I truly feel like it’s time.”

And it seems like the meeting went well. Fans saw the Ukrainian national run up and hug her man on the show, and leaked footage from the tell-all finale reveals David even popped the question — and Lana said yes. But not everyone is buying their happily-ever-after. Fellow season 4 star Ed Brown, a.k.a. “Big Ed,” is insisting his castmate is being played.

“David, news flash — David, you’re not engaged,” Ed told his costar in the video. “She’s not engaged to you. … And you’re a fool if you think she is.”