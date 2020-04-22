If you’re a 90 Day Fiancé fan, you’re in good company. Plenty of stars are obsessed with the hit TLC show, and even more people are binge-watching new and old seasons — but where can you watch them? We’ve got the details on how to tune in and which streaming services you should check out.

Where can I watch 90 Day Fiancé?

If you have a cable log-in, you can watch all seven seasons of the original 90 Day Fiancé show on the TLC website. You can also check out all four seasons of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, the first season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, four seasons of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, one season of 90 Day Fiancé: Just Landed, four seasons of 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk, a whole bunch of 90 Day Fiancé: What Now, the only season of The Family Chantel and new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined.

Is 90 Day Fiancé on Hulu?

If you don’t have a cable log-in, Hulu is a great place to watch. Though you need to purchase a plan that includes live TV in order to enjoy The Other Way, What Now and Self-Quarantined, some of the shows are available with a basic plan. On Hulu, you can watch five seasons of the main show, four seasons of Happily Ever After, two seasons of Before the 90 Days and season 1 of The Family Chantel.

Is 90 Day Fiancé on Netflix?

Netflix may be upping their reality TV game, but, sadly, none of the 90 Day Fiancé shows are included in their catalog as of now.

Is 90 Day Fiancé on Amazon Prime?

You can stream pretty much all of the 90 Day Fiancé shows on Prime — but they aren’t free. A season will cost you anywhere from $8 to $30 on the streaming site.

Can I watch 90 Day Fiancé for free anywhere?

TLC Go’s original series are free on their website, which means you can tune in to What Now and Self-Quarantined without needing to sign in with your cable provider.

What do I need to know before watching?

If you’re new to the show, there might be a bit of a learning curve. Several of the series are spin-offs, meaning you may be a little confused if you start with Happily Ever After. But if you don’t want to start with 90 Day Fiancé, Before the 90 Days typically introduces new stars each season — like season 4’s Ed Brown and Rosemarie Vega. Viewers have become obsessed with the couple since the season premiered, and Ed even recently called himself the “most authentic reality star” in the franchise. Whether you start from the very beginning or simply dive right in, however, this show is always a blast. Happy watching!