Courtesy Pedro Jimeno/Instagram; TLC

He usually has drama with his in-laws, but this time 90 Day Fiancé star Pedro Jimeno found himself facing off with his own relatives. Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Jimeno family is doing their best to keep in touch while all living far apart — but the Atlanta resident accused his sister, Nicole, of “abandoning” their mom, Lidia, in the Dominican Republic.

“Talk to Nicole. She’s the one who abandoned you there. You knew what was happening, sister,” Pedro, 28, said in Spanish during a three-way FaceTime call on the Monday, June 1, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined. “You left mom in the Dominican Republic alone. And you knew very well what was going on.”

Though Nicole tried to defend herself, ultimately even she “felt really bad” about being so far away. “I didn’t do this to my mom on purpose,” she explained in Spanish. “I didn’t know this was all going to happen. I never intended to leave my mom all alone. And they look at it differently, that I did this on purpose. But I never imagined this would all happen.”

The pandemic meant people all over the world ended up sheltering where they were rather than traveling home or to be with family members. Nicole was living with a friend in New York when the crisis came to America. “I didn’t know everything was going to be shut down. That they were going to close the airports,” she explained. “This has never happened before.”

Thankfully, Lidia at least has a comfortable home where she can quarantine — something her daughter-in-law, Chantel Jimeno (née Everett), is envious of. In a previous Self-Quarantined episode, Pedro’s wife complained about being stuck in the house, calling their home “claustrophobic.” Though her husband rightly pointed out the American dollar goes a longer way in the Dominican Republic than in Atlanta, the brunette beauty still seemed frustrated.

Chantel, 29, was also dealing with some health concerns surrounding the virus. “I haven’t been able to smell anything for a few days now and I’m really worried about it because I know that one of the signs of that is [loss of sense or smell] now,” the Family Chantel star said during a May 4 episode. “I don’t want to go to the hospital. … I’m scared if I don’t have the coronavirus, I’m going to get it from the hospital.”

We’re hoping that the extended Everett-Jimeno family is able to take care of each other, no matter where in the world they are.