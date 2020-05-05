A cause for concern. Chantel Jimeno (née Everett) was worried she contracted coronavirus after experiencing some symptoms on the Monday, May 4 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined. The TV personality had been feeling under the weather and it made her nervous about her health and well-being.

“I haven’t been able to smell anything for a few days now and I’m really worried about it because I know that one of the signs of that is [loss of sense or smell] now,” the TLC alum admitted on the limited series.

Even though Chantel suspected she could get COVID-19, the star was hesitant about seeking in-person medical attention because of the risks.

“I don’t want to go to the hospital,” she said. “I’m scared if I don’t have the coronavirus, I’m going to get it from the hospital.”

Courtesy of Chantel Everett/Instagram

Amid the lockdown, Chantel stayed home while her husband, Pedro Jimeno, did the grocery store runs. She kept herself busy with nursing school course work, and also chatted with her loved ones regularly via FaceTime.

“I’m tired of being in the house. It’s so claustrophobic to me,” she said, revealing the downside of being stuck at home. “So we have the kitchen and we have this … um …. sofa and the coffee table.”

Chantel also hinted she’s still annoyed Pedro’s mom has a bigger home than they do, but he said that’s only because the cost of living is much cheaper in the Dominican Republic.

Courtesy of Pedro Jimeno/Instagram

As far as how Pedro has remained occupied, Chantel said he has a nifty hobby. “Pedro has a new camera and he loves taking pictures,” she said. “I like to model for him, but he’s not that good at it yet … He needs a lot of practice.”

Even with the trials and tribulations they were facing, Chantel was able to look at their situation with optimism. “Being stuck at home with Pedro is actually really nice even though he’s doing his gaming and I’m doing my homework,” she revealed. “Just being in the same area with somebody even if you’re doing different things is nice.”

90 Day Fiancé: Self Quarantined airs on TLC Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, In Touch wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.