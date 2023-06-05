90 Day Fiancé star Paul Staehle revealed Karine Staehle’s lawyer is reportedly working on filing “contempt of court charges” against Paul’s family member after his cousin allegedly took his young sons, Pierre and Ethan, out of the state without the permission of Child Protective Services.

“Shockingly my cousin has taken my kids to Alabama so CPS notified Karine [that] she will no longer get visits because our children are no longer in Kentucky,” Paul, 40, claimed via his Instagram Stories on Monday, June 5. “My cousin purposely took our kids out of state after a motion was filed for them not to leave Kentucky so Karine could have her visits.”

In Touch previously confirmed that Paul’s cousins filed a motion on May 22 to obtain permanent custody of their children. According to the documents viewed by In Touch, their motion was supported by an affidavit submitted by a worker for the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, and a copy of the motion was sent to Paul, Karine and legal representation.

“Now Karine gets no visits. [The] prosecutor wouldn’t hear Karine’s motion saying to our lawyers that my cousin would be in court on the 7th, but in reality, she will be in Alabama,” he continued. “Karine is court-ordered weekly visits, which my cousin is denying her.”

The 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days alum revealed he previously was almost jailed for contempt when he missed his visitation with his kids. However, he hoped Karine’s new legal team would “work on contempt of court charges against [his] cousin for violating several court orders.”

“Removing our children without the judge’s permission from Kentucky, prevention of Karine’s visits,” he listed in his statement. “Not appearing in court since Zoom is banned in our hearings, among other things.”

The TLC alum previously claimed that his cousin – whose name he did not reveal – has instructed Pierre, 4, and Ethan, 15 months, to refer to her as “mom” and Karine, 27, as her first name.

“She is adamant that they have zero future contact with myself, Karine or any of [Karine’s] family,” the father of two wrote, ​alleging that his cousin said Karine’s native Brazil was “a poor country where they abuse children.”

Viewers first met Paul and Karine on season 1 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days in 2017. The pair tied the knot in November 2017 and welcomed their sons Pierre in March 2019 and Ethan in February 2021.

TLC

The TLC alums experienced many ups and downs in their relationship before calling it quits in December 2021, after a clip circulated online that showed the pair allegedly involved in a physical fight inside their Kentucky home. Months later, they lost custody of Pierre and Ethan to CPS in June 2022.

Since losing their sons to CPS, the pair have been working together ​to gain back custody. They even rekindled their romance, with In Touch confirming they were “officially back together” as of April 2023.