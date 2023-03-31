90 Day Fiancé star Karine Staehle dropped her restraining order against her estranged husband, Paul Staehle, In Touch can exclusively confirm.

Karine, 29, dropped the restraining order on February 16, according to legal documents exclusively obtained by In Touch. The case has since been sealed.

Paul, 39, appealed the order in August 2022. “Appellant argues that the circuit court erroneously determined that he committed acts of domestic violence against Appellee and improperly found that she is at risk of future acts of domestic violence,” he claimed in the legal paperwork.

The TLC personality initially filed the restraining order on December 30, 2021, following a physical fight with Paul in their home that was caught on camera and circulated via social media on December 17. The Brazil native claimed that she was she was a victim of rape and domestic violence in the order.

In the clip, Karine appeared to grab Paul forcefully and pinned him against the couch by his neck. Their eldest son, Pierre, was in the room at the time of the fight.

She seemingly addressed the situation in a since-deleted Instagram post. “Do you know when you’ve tried everything? And when I say everything, it’s everything you can imagine and then some,” Karine wrote, according to a screenshot obtained by blogger John Yates. “The night before I spent awake and reflecting on everything I’ve been through and many things, it was for the love of my children and it will always be for them and that will never change. I woke up determined, asked for a divorce, that’s right, divorce. [Now] what will happen to me, I don’t know but God knows. At the moment, I just want the lap of my family and especially my mother, to go back to my house and start my life over.”

The former couple experienced more drama in June 2022 when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children sent out a missing person’s alert for Pierre, who was already in the custody of Child Protective Services (CPS) with his brother, Ethan, who had been picked up from his daycare. The alert stated that Pierre could have been with Paul at the time. Pierre was eventually returned on July 3, 2022, with the Louisville Metro Police Department telling In Touch that the toddler was “located and safe” and that the missing person’s case had been closed.

“He did the exchange with his parents and dropped Pierre off along with Pierre’s stuff at a local park,” an additional source confirmed to In Touch about Paul at the time. “Paul’s mom [Mary] was hopeful that she would be able to keep Pierre until Monday, but CPS picked up Pierre from her house early on Sunday evening.”

Following the incident, Pierre, 4, was placed in the same foster home that Ethan, 2, was already living in.

In November 2022, Paul told fans that he and Karine were working together to gain back the custody of their sons from CPS.

At the time, he claimed that they lost custody because he let Karine see Pierre and Ethan even though that violated the original custody agreement.

“There was an order on there that Karine could only see the kids supervised, I let Karine see the kids unsupervised, therefore I violated the court orders,” Paul told John during a November 2022 interview, adding that he is not allowed to see their sons until they turn 18.

Paul and Karine made their reality TV debut during season 1 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. They got married in November 2017 and welcomed Pierre in March 2019, followed by Ethan in February 2021. After experiencing several ups and downs in their relationship, Karine and Paul called it quits following their fight in December 2021.