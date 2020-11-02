90 Day Fiancé star Olga Koshimbetova was rushed to a local hospital by her estranged husband, Steven Frend, amid a health scare on Monday, November 2.

Olga, 23, took to her Instagram Story in the early hours on Monday morning to share her health struggles with fans. “I have no idea what to do I am because of the pain in my left side of the back and 100% it’s a kidney because before I had problems to go to the toilet, plus I don’t have insurance … I told Steven about pain but I received zero attention,” the Russia native wrote in a since-deleted text post.

“So I’m laying and thinking to wait until the morning or call a Lyft and to go now? And something is telling [me] that it will cost a lot of money since I don’t have any insurance. At these moments I wish I were in Russia,” the photographer continued.

Later on Monday morning, Olga posted a selfie and shared an update with fans. “Yesterday I thought I am in a labor, it was so painful. Steven gave me a medicine so I can fall asleep and we are on the way to the hospital [fingers crossed emoji]. Thank you for all your messages [folded hands emoji] [red heart emoji],” she captioned a Boomerang of her waving at the camera.

A couple of hours later, Olga shared another update after she had already received care. “I have [a] UTI and also may have passed a stone. But now I feel a lot better. We are already at home. While I was at the hospital, Steven and Alex were waiting [for] me outside,” she wrote in the caption of a selfie she took in the hospital bed while wearing a protective face mask.

She also shared how she passed the time in the hospital while Steven, 22, and the former couple’s son, 2-year-old Alex, were not allowed to come in with her. “I was watching TLC [laughing with tears emoji] Say Yes to the Dress,” she added.

It seems Olga and Steven are still living in the same house even though they are no longer a couple. They met in the summer of 2017 and documented their love story on season 6 of the hit TLC reality TV franchise. Olga gave birth to Alex in April 2018 and the couple got engaged shortly after. Steven quickly began Olga’s K-1 visa process so she could move to America with Alex, which was approved in April 2019. The couple tied the knot in August of that year. Unfortunately, their relationship hit a rough patch after a year of marriage and the Maryland native announced his split from the mother of his son in a statement.

“People keep asking if Olga and I are [together] but the answer is, we went into this super blindly. There’s a lot the show left out that’ll have people confused but we have learned a lot about each other over this whole journey but we’re better at being coparents to our boy. We’re both civil and cause no drama because our son’s mental health is too priority,” Steven wrote via Instagram in October. “(P.S. Don’t assume you know the full story from this one little post).”