Friendly exes? 90 Day Fiancé stars Steven Frend and Olga Koshimbetova reunited for a little time outdoors with their 2-year-old son, Alex, just four days after they went public with their split.

Steven, 22, shared a series of video clips featuring him testing out his skateboarding skills on an empty street in his neighborhood in Bowie, Maryland. Little Alex could be seen walking and sitting and fussing as his dad showed off his moves while Olga, 23, recorded. At one point, Olga told Steven, “I hope that skate is not gonna hit him when he’s behind you.”

It looks like the former couple were enjoying time together as a family of three outside, proving they are on good terms after their breakup. As In Touch previously reported, Steven announced his split from Olga on October 10 after one year of marriage.

“People keep asking if Olga and I are [together] but the answer is, we went into this super blindly. There’s a lot the show left out that’ll have people confused but we have learned a lot about each other over this whole journey but we’re better at being coparents to our boy. We’re both civil and cause no drama because our son’s mental health is too priority,” Steven, 22, wrote in his statement. “(P.S. Don’t assume you know the full story from this one little post).”

Olga later addressed their breakup news on October 13. In the comments of a recent photo of her with her son, a fan commented in Russian, “There are rumors on Instagram that you and Steven broke up. Even so, I think it’s a private matter. But it is so?”Olga responded in Russian as well. “I have not written a post on this topic, but at the moment, as a couple, we are not together. Hopefully all for the best, but for now I don’t want to comment on this,” her response read.

The couple made their franchise debut on season 6 of TLC’s reality TV series 90 Day Fiancé. They documented Steven’s trip to Russia to attend the birth of their son on the show, and fans also watched as Steven proposed to Olga at the end of his trip. Her K-1 visa was approved in April 2019. Just months after she moved to the U.S. from Russia with their son to start their lives with Steven as a family, they tied the knot on August 30, 2019.