Speaking out. 90 Day Fiancé alum Olga Koshimbetova broke her silence on her split from estranged husband Steven Frend after only one year of marriage.

The Russia native, 23, took to Instagram on Monday, October 12, to share her first photo since Steven, 22, announced their breakup. In the shot, Olga held the former couple’s son, 2-year-old Alex, in her arms as he laughed while they played together in the grass. She simply captioned the photo with a red heart emoji and avoided mentioning anything about her split in the post, but it didn’t stop curious fans from inquiring.

“There are rumors on Instagram that you and Steven broke up. Even so, I think it’s a private matter. But it is so?” one fan commented in Russian, which was translated to English. Olga responded in Russian as well. “I have not written a post on this topic, but at the moment, as a couple, we are not together. Hopefully all for the best, but for now I don’t want to comment on this,” her response, which was translated to English, read.

As In Touch previously reported, Steven took to his Instagram Story on October 10 to announce their breakup. “People keep asking if Olga and I are [together] but the answer is, we went into this super blindly. There’s a lot the show left out that’ll have people confused but we have learned a lot about each other over this whole journey but we’re better at being coparents to our boy. We’re both civil and cause no drama because our son’s mental health is too priority,” the Bowie, Maryland native wrote in his statement. “(P.S. Don’t assume you know the full story from this one little post).”

Steven and Olga were introduced to fans on season 6 of TLC’s reality TV series 90 Day Fiancé. Their love story started as a summer fling while Olga was on vacation in the United States, and they met in Ocean City, Maryland where Steven had been working. At the end of her trip, right before she was set to return to Russia, Olga told Steven she was pregnant. Determined to make their relationship work, they continued to date long-distance after Olga flew back to her native country and they spent much of her pregnancy apart.

Steven’s journey to Russia to be there for the birth of their son was documented on the show. Before returning to the United States, he proposed to Olga and she said yes. Once he arrived in America, he started the K-1 visa process, which would allow Olga to legally enter the U.S. as the fiancée of an American citizen under the condition that they wed within 90 days of her arrival.

Courtesy of @koshimbetova/Instagram

Olga’s visa was approved in April 2019 and immediately moved to the U.S with Alex to start their lives as a family of three with Steven. They tied the knot in August of that year.