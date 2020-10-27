Counting down the days! 90 Day Fiancé star Olga Koshimbetova revealed she could soon be one step closer to obtaining her green card following her relocation from Russia to the United States.

“We have a small update!” the reality star, 23, announced via Instagram on Monday, October 26, nearly two weeks after her husband, Steven Frend, revealed they split. “We finally received a letter with a date for my interview for my green card (at the end of November). We have been waiting [for] this letter 166 days.”

“For [the] past few days, I felt so alive. I started dreaming again, making plans, I was also working on my Photoshop skills,” Olga admitted. “I would say I saw a ‘light at the end of the tunnel,’ finally things started moving and changing.”

In order for her to be eligible to continue the green card process, Steven, 22, would have been required to submit an affidavit of support and keep it on file. He most likely is still committed to being Olga’s sponsor in America so she can stay here with their 2-year-old son, Alex, despite their decision to call it quits.

The exes seem to be getting along well, especially after spending time together with their son on October 17. Steven was enjoying skateboarding in his neighborhood located in Bowie, Maryland, as Olga and Alex watched.

Steven announced he and Olga broke up on October 10 after one year of marriage. “People keep asking if Olga and I are [together] but the answer is, we went into this super blindly. There’s a lot the show left out that’ll have people confused, but we learned a lot about each other over this whole journey, but we’re better at being coparents to our boy. We’re both civil and cause no drama because our son’s mental health is too priority,” the father of one wrote. “(P.S. Don’t assume you know the full story from this one little post).”

Olga and Steven have gone through a lot of highs and lows over the years. They first crossed paths in 2017 while she was on vacation in the U.S. for the summer. Not only did they have to navigate a long-distance relationship for a while, but she also got pregnant after dating for only a month and a half. Despite the hardships they faced, the season 6 pair tied the knot at a Maryland courthouse in August 2019.

Even though they didn’t work out romantically, fans are relieved to see that Olga and Steven appear to be amicable post-split and are focused on their baby boy.