Too cute! Nicole Nafziger and her fiance, Azan Tefou (a.k.a. Hassan M’Raouni), have clearly been having a blast during her trip to Morocco, and their videos and pictures are the proof. In one of her latest Instagram Stories from the trip, posted Sunday, March 15, the 90 Day Fiancé alum shared an adorable video of her man making a funny face at the camera. Putting him on blast, she sweetly teased him for thinking it was a photo instead.

Additional Instagram Stories and posts show the couple going out to eat, taking in the nice weather and cuddling up together. “These days with you have been so amazing,” Nicole, 26, captioned the video of her man smiling when she shared it on her feed. “I love laughing and smiling with you, my love. 😍” In another post, she credited him for putting a “spark in [her] eye that no one else can give to [her].”

Courtesy of Nicole Nafziger/Instagram

The former TLC star isn’t just enjoying her romantic dates with her fiancé, though. She also seems to be enjoying spending time in Morocco again. A second video shared on her March 15 Story gave her fans and followers a look at the beautiful area where she was spending her time. “I love the clear skies here,” she captioned it with a heart. In an earlier photo, she raved about the gorgeous buildings, writing, “I love the beautiful architecture in Morocco.”

Her food pics have also been out of this world. The couple has been feasting on tajine for dinner, pastries and coffee for breakfast and enjoying “tea time” while hanging out in front of the TV. We’re jealous! What’s really delicious, though, is seeing Nicole prove all of the haters wrong.

Courtesy of Nicole Nafziger/Instagram

Before she left for her trip, her Instagram commenters doubted that she’d actually make it abroad. “Hope he doesn’t cancel this one too,” one wrote about the visit. “I hope you buy travel insurance [because] there’s a 99.999 percent chance he will flake out,” a second added. Even once Nicole and Azan had met up, one wrote, “How did we know this is a new photo? Hold up a newspaper with today’s date!” The blonde beauty just laughed the comment off. “LOL, you can check my stories,” she responded, “but I don’t need to prove anything.”