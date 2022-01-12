Honesty hour. 90 Day Fiancé alum Nicole Nafziger shared a rare update after her split from ex-fiancé Azan Tefou (real name: Hassan M’Raouni) after five years together, and admitted that she does get lonely as she adjusts to her new single life.

“School started yesterday. I’m feeling good about this semester. First semester of going back to school was more [than] I anticipated. One step at a time is what my friend reminds me to do,” Nicole, 28, wrote via her Instagram Stories in the early morning hours of Wednesday, January 12. “Not really what was on my mind but is this the place to really air out your feelings? It’s funny. I [used] to post things like this all the time. IDK, may be a way to share how I’m feeling so others know that they’re not alone? I’ve been trying to stay more positive and keep myself out of that dark place we go sometimes. But tonight I got an ache of loneliness. One day I hope to find my perfect mate. And find my path. I’m just trying to make it through, day by day. Good night.”

Courtesy of Nicole Nafziger/Instagram

She continued in another Story, “Some asked about what I am studying in school. Right now I am working on [prerequisites] to hopefully get into the radiology program. This semester I’m working on staying more organized with my assignments and deadlines. I’m hoping this will keep me more consistent. I also lowered my classes this time so I can get a better handle of everything and hopefully be able to balance more in the future semesters.”

Nicole made her reality TV debut in 2016 on season 4 of TLC’s hit series 90 Day Fiancé, with her long-distance love, Azan. The couple met online and she documented her trip from her hometown of Bradenton, Florida, to his native country of Morocco to meet in person for the first time. The couple got engaged at the end of season 4 and they went on to share their love story on 90 Day Fiancé season 5. Nicole and Azan, 30, later returned for seasons 3 and 4 of the spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

The couple reunited in Morocco in March 2020 and they self-quarantined together after Nicole was stranded abroad amid the lockdowns and travel bans at the height of the global coronavirus pandemic. She returned to America that August, but it seems the couple hit a rough patch in their relationship once they returned to their long-distance connection and they started to spark split rumors in February 2021.

Courtesy of Nicole Nafziger/Instagram

That July, Nicole confirmed she and Azan broke up and called off their engagement. “Azan and I have decided to go our separate ways,” she told In Touch at the time. “We had much love and respect for each other, but we weren’t without our faults. Unfortunately we can no longer continue our journey together.”