What Surgery Did ’90 Day Fiance’ Star Natalie Have? Details on Her Nose Polyps and Health Update

What kind of surgery did Natalie Mordovtseva get? The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever? star shared an update on her recovery following her procedure to remove polyps in her nose, which sparked plastic surgery rumors from fans.

Natalie’s husband, Mike Youngquist, explained that Natalie had polyps in her nose which was making it difficult for her to breathe. The only way that she could get them removed and fix her breathing issues was through surgery.

Nasal polyps are a condition where soft, painless, noncancerous growths form on the lining of the nasal passages or sinuses, according to Mayo Clinic. The growths hang down from the lining like grapes or teardrops and block the nasal passages which can lead to breathing problems, a lost sense of smell and frequent infections. They are caused by chronic inflammation and can be associated with asthma, recurring infection, allergies, drug sensitivity or certain immune disorders. The condition is most common in adults. Despite rumors, Natalie underwent a polyp removal surgery and not a rhinoplasty, a.k.a a nose job.

Unfortunately, the night before Natalie’s surgery, the couple got into a huge fight. Natalie and Mike booked a hotel room in Seattle the night before her procedure and they were at the hotel when they started to argue, and Natalie decided to leave and go to her friend’s house. The morning of her surgery, she drove herself to the hospital and “ghosted” Mike.

Natalie Mordovtseva/Instagram

Despite their fight, Mike still was waiting for Natalie outside when she got out of the operation. “I can finally feel smell [sic]. Because they fix my nose, I can feel smell again, because I didn’t [before],” Natalie said on the drive back to their home in Sequim, Washington.

When she got out of the car after the long drive, Natalie realized her nose had started to bleed so she had to go straight to the bathroom to clean up. After caring for herself and dressing her wounds, Mike helped Natalie into bed and then made her a meal.

“Today was my surgery day. It was scary because, for example, something [could] go wrong because I was under anesthesia. I am relieved now because I am doing well and I’m alive,” she gushed to the cameras.

On the Sunday, July 18, episode, Natalie shared an update on her recovery process. “It’s been a week since my surgery and I’m feeling better,” the Ukraine native said as she joined Mike for an outdoor workout. “I’m feeling OK. I’m happy that I’m fine and I’m happy that I can exercise. At least I can sleep.”