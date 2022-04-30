In good spirits! 90 Day Fiancé star Memphis Smith appears to be coping well with her split from estranged husband Hamza Moknii, as she reflected on her life while sharing an “empowering” update.

“People come in and out of your life for various reasons,” Memphis, 34, shared in an Instagram post on Saturday, April 30. “Only God knows how important it is to send special people who show you such kindness no matter what else is going on.”

“It isn’t necessarily how long you’ve known a person but the impact they have in that time they are in your life,” the Michigan native added.

Memphis’ “positivity post” comes just two days after she confirmed her split from the Tunisia native, 26. “Breast-feeding/breast pumping mamas!! It doesn’t STOP because we work, it doesn’t STOP so we can sleep and it definitely doesn’t STOP so we can play,” the TLC star captioned a video clip shared via Instagram on Wednesday, April 28, while adding the hashtag, “#singlemomlife.”

Rumors of their split first started circulating after Memphis removed all photos of Hamza from her Instagram and the pair unfollowed each other earlier this year. Memphis further hinted at a breakup in a March 13 post on Instagram that said, “Never love a man so much that you ignore the truth about him.”

The exes began dating after meeting online. Their relationship was documented on the TLC reality series, as cameras followed Memphis as she traveled to Hamza’s native country to meet in person. The pair became engaged during a March 6 episode, despite the challenges of a language barrier. After the couple tied the knot just several weeks after their first in-person meeting, Memphis learned she was pregnant and expecting her first child with Hamza.

Memphis returned to the United States, where she gave birth to a baby girl at the end of 2021. Hamza was able to relocate to the U.S. after the nurse practitioner completed the CR-1 visa process, and he was able to meet his child shortly after her birth. Memphis is also a mom to a teenage daughter from a previous relationship and a young son from her previous marriage to ex-husband Justin Sandoval.

In addition to showing positivity amid her divorce, Memphis showed support for her 90 Day Fiance costar, Alina Johnston, with her “positivity post.”

“[Alina] has been such a kind heart. And I wanted to say how much I appreciated this beautiful ART WORK,” Memphis wrote alongside artwork the Russia native created of Memphis’ maternity photoshoot.

“You are truly TALENTED,” she added. “Let’s keep supporting each other as women! Empowering each other and inspiring each other!”