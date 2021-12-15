Aryanna Sierra and Sherlon Mcinnis documented their unconventional romance on the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff Love in Paradise: The Caribbean, revealing they met in his native country of Jamaica while she was on vacation.

He worked at a swingers resort and also served as a boat guide for tours, which is how they first crossed paths amid her stay. After hitting it off and coming back from visiting him a second time, Aryanna, 25, found out she was pregnant.

Aryanna, a resident of Illinois, later took her family back to Jamaica so they could meet Sherlon, 35, and learn more about the man with whom she was expecting a child.

At one point following their arrival, Aryanna’s mom, Karen, had a candid chat with Sherlon about his intentions and future plans, during which he informed Karen that he and Aryanna would ultimately decide what was best for them as a couple.

At the time, he also confessed that attending their child’s birth in America would not be likely due to not having a visa amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Aryanna talks about the K-1 visa like it’s no big deal, like, I would have to get married to her, and like, at this point, I’m not ready for marriage,” he said in a confessional.

After welcoming their baby boy in the United States, Aryanna took to Instagram with photos of their little one in the hospital, opening up more about Odin being born prematurely and the difficult weeks that followed.

“In honor of the #LoveInParadise Finale AND #nicuawarenessmonth … This baby boy is the BLESSING I never knew I needed,” the proud mom wrote on September 5. “Two pounds and 12 ounces was his lowest weight ever. I watched him fight for 57 days in a hospital two hours away from my home and family. I was with him nearly every waking moment while he faced a deadly stomach infection, required 4 blood transfusions, and needed surgery at only 6 pounds. I could NEVER regret bringing this AMAZING child into this world. He is genuinely so happy all the time as if he’s just happy to be here. He’s so smart, strong and literally ALWAYS smiling. He has brought an unexplainable amount of joy in our lives. Odin Jared is a gift from God and he is here for a reason. Best ‘accident’ ever.”

