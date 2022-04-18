90 Day Fiancé stars Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina didn’t have the smoothest journey with Brandon’s parents on the flagship TLC show, but Betty and Ron clearly made a lasting impact on fans. Returning for spinoffs 90 Day Diaries and Pillow Talk, they have cemented their spot with viewers — but where are they today? Keep reading to find out what Betty and Ron are up to now!

Ron and Betty made their debut on the series when their son Brandon, 28, fell in love with international Go-Go dancer, Julia, 27. Initially clashing over the future of their family farm, the Russian beauty’s first 90 days in the United States wouldn’t be easy. Julia and Brandon ultimately moved off the farm and got their own small apartment in the city.

However, on the March 21 episode of 90 Day Diaries, Ron offered Brandon and Julia to take over the farm on their terms. Calling the farm “overwhelming,” it was becoming a lot for Ron and Betty to take on as they got older. While the family has yet to come to a resolution, on the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 6 tell-all in August 2021, Ron also revealed major health issues — which was a major factor in Brandon wanting to stay near his parents and help out more on the farm.

In February 2022, Brandon alongside his father updated TLC fans with great news regarding his progress. “In 2020, I did a colonoscopy, which is what everyone should do on a regular basis. Well, they did find a small tumor, it was diagnosed as cancer,” Ron explained in an Instagram post. “Good news is because I caught it early, I was able to have it removed.”

He added, “I did go through thirty days of chemo and radiation to be sure we got everything and then I did a CT scan about thirty days after that, and at this point in time, I’m free and clear of any cancer, thanks to my good doctor.”

While fans haven’t always seen eye to eye with Brandon’s family, viewers were happy to hear about Ron’s positive progress. “That’s great news!! I will keep you in my thoughts and prayers. Stay blessed,” one person wrote. Another fan wrote, “So glad everything turned out ok. And yes as bad as we hate the colonoscopy, we all need to do it and mammograms.”