’90 Day Fiance’ Spinoff ‘Love in Paradise: The Caribbean’: Everything We Know

Another one! 90 Day Fiancé fans are going to be treated to a brand new spinoff based on the hit reality TV show. Love in Paradise: The Caribbean, A 90 Day Story is set to premiere on Sunday, July 18 on discovery+. Keep scrolling to learn more about the newest addition to the 90 Day Fiancé franchise.

What Is ‘Love in Paradise: The Caribbean, A 90 Day Story’?

The show, also known as 90 Day: Caribbean Love, is produced by Sharp Entertainment — which is the same show that produces 90 Day Fiancé and all of its spinoffs. The show will consist of storylines familiar to viewers with couples made up of one American and one foreigner from the Caribbean.

“The tropics will provide the backdrop for relationships in various phases — from a couple who met online but will now meet for the first time, holiday flings that turned serious and even a one-night stand that turned into a pregnancy. Will meeting in paradise work out once the suntan fades?” the show’s description, via Variety, reads.

Who are the couples on ‘Love in Paradise’?

Season 1 of 90 Day: Caribbean Love will feature four couples: Aryanna and Sherlon, Steven and Martine, Mark and Key and Amber and Daniel.

Aryanna is six months pregnant with Sherlon’s baby, so she returned to his native country of Jamaica to see if they have a future together. The Illinois native is also hoping to find out if Sherlon would be willing to move to the United States and get married.

Steven and Martine met when Martine went on a cruise to Steven’s native Barbados. But the couple is experiencing trust issues after Steven cheated on Martine once in the past — and she has vowed to leave him if he does it again.

Mark and Key met when he was visiting Key’s native country of Panama 10 years ago. Mark feels that Key is the love of his life so he returns to her country to ask her to relocate to his hometown of Huntington Beach, California. But it seems like Key is not quite ready to settle down yet.

Amber and Daniel met when she was visiting his native Costa Rica from Seminole, Florida. Amber feels like she’s ready to marry Daniel after three years together, but she’s worried that she’ll be more of a sugar mama to him than a wife after financially supporting him for one year.

Where to Watch ‘Love in Paradise’?

90 Day: Caribbean Love is only available to stream on discovery+ to subscribers. The show premieres on Sunday, July 18.