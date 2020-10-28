Trying to find a balance. 90 Day Fiancé star Loren Brovarnik (née Goldstone) revealed she is “still” struggling with postpartum depression six months after the birth of her son, Shai Josef Brovarnik, shared with husband Alexei Brovarnik.

“How did you get over the hump?” a fan asked the Pillow Talk personality, 32, during an Instagram Q&A on Tuesday, October 27. Loren explained there is no magic way to get rid of those uncomfortable feelings, so instead, she embraces them.

“Currently having a down phase if you will. The last few days I absolutely have my moments and It’s OK!” Loren replied to the social media user. “Just take it day-by-day. Minute-by-minute and know that this, too, shall pass. Cherish it all because it goes by so fast and one day, we will miss it.”

Loren said that while motherhood has been the greatest experience, the physical and emotional changes have been jarring at times. “I’ve had my ups and downs,” the TV personality shared in the caption of another post flaunting her post-baby body in high-waisted pants and a tie-dye crop top. “I’m learning there is no right or wrong and what works for me is all that matters to me. I’m doing it on my time,” she added. “No one else’s. Just a reminder, you do you and love yourself!”

The TLC star and her hubby, 32, welcomed their baby boy at South Beach’s Mount Sinai Hospital in April. Their very first bundle of joy weighed 5 pounds and 10 ounces at birth and measured 19 inches long. Exactly one week later, Alexei and Loren revealed the name they decided on for their son, Shai, which is of Hebrew and Aramaic origin and means “gift,” according to parenting site The Bump.

This summer, Loren shed 26 pounds and revealed her weight loss goals. The reality star said she was thrilled to see progress in her fitness journey after Shai’s complicated delivery. “I’m breastfeeding and changed my diet,” she shared with her followers. “I am going on daily walks, but that’s it. I think just being active with the baby is helping me. I have a few more to go and then some!”

Aside from expanding their family, the lovebirds also celebrated another milestone in their once long-distance relationship: Alexei became a United States citizen in January. The Israel native attended a ceremony at the USCIS Immigration Office in Oakland Park, Florida, after reaching the final step in his naturalization.

2020 was not too shabby for the Brovarnik brood!