With two sons under the age of 2, 90 Day Fiancé star Loren Brovarnik (née Goldstone) has a message for men who think that pregnancy is “easy” in an In Touch exclusive sneak peek of her appearance on The Doctors.

“Men tend to think that pregnancy is just, ‘Oh carrying a baby, it’s beautiful blah blah blah.’ It’s not easy. Not everybody enjoys it and the unexpected happens,” Loren, 33, shared during an upcoming special fertility show on Thursday, March 3. She and husband Alexei Brovarnik welcomed son Shai in April 2020, quickly followed by the birth of his baby brother, Asher, in August 2021.

“I was not expecting to have a baby come six weeks early. I was not expecting to be on bedrest for a few weeks before that. And when men think, ‘Oh, pregnancy is easy. I don’t know why she makes it look difficult?’ It’s like hmm … you try it, and then you can talk to me. And then do it back-to-back, and then you can talk to me,” Loren added.

Host Dr. Andrew P. Ordon told the mom of two, “Loren, in your case you actually had to leave your job due to the discrimination that men in the workplace and they weren’t sympathetic to what you were going through, and I’m so sorry to hear that.” Loren previously worked as an executive administrative assistant office manager in Florida but had to take time off following the births of her sons.

Their first-born arrived via C-section over a month before his due date. “What an emotionally draining experience,” Loren later shared in a July 13 Instagram post, sharing Shai was born with a true knot, a knot that forms in the baby’s umbilical cord. He spent time in a neonatal intensive care unit and the couple were not allowed to see their son for a full 24 hours after birth. Asher was also born via C-section due to complications as well.

Loren has been candid in the past with battling postpartum depression, body dysmorphia and how her Tourette syndrome tics have affected her during and after her pregnancies. She opened up in an Instagram message about self-love in August 2020, nearly four months after Shai’s birth.

Courtesy of Loren Brovarnik/Instagram

“I’m 15 weeks postpartum (crazy how time flies by!) I’m asked all the time if I struggle with postpartum depression because I’m always so happy and positive and the truth is YES! I’ve battled body dysmorphia for as long as I can remember … meaning what you see and what I see are two totally different things,” the reality star shared.

“Add in my Tourette syndrome (tics), anxiety, OCD, hatred for going to the gym and coping with the fact that Shai is getting so big so fast, it’s a recipe for disaster. Do I cry behind closed doors? ABSOLUTELY! A lot. Am I ashamed with how I look sometimes? TOTALLY,” the mama of two continued.

She then showed her support for other new moms, adding, “Whether you’re going through postpartum like I am, or not, just remember it’s OK to cry. It’s OK to have your moments of feeling bad, but it’s more important to remind yourself YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL.”

Loren and Alexei, 33, are a fan favorite couple of the 90 Day Fiancé franchise. They met when Loren went on a Birthright Israel program trip and Alexei was the group’s medic. They fell in love and dated long distance until Alex’s K-1 visa was approved. The pair documented the 90 days leading up to their wedding on season 3. Viewers have been able to follow their love story on 90 Day Fiancé’s spinoff Happily Ever After? The pair proved so beloved that they got their own show, Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days, which premiered in January 2022.

The Doctors airs via syndication on CBS stations Monday through Friday. Check your local listings for the time.