While 90 Day Fiancé and The Family Chantel star Lidia Morel may be looking for her forever partner on season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise, her former love story with her ex and father of her children, Pedro Jimeno Sr. is just as messy. Keep reading to find out everything we know about Lidia’s ex and Nicole Jimeno and Pedro Jimeno Jr.’s dad.

How Did 90 Day Fiance’s Lidia Morel Meet Her Ex Pedro Jimeno Sr.?

In season 3 of The Family Chantel, Lidia’s son, Pedro Jimeno Jr., set out on a journey to find his father after his sudden disappearance from his life when he was younger.

During a heated conversation with his grandmother and mother in the Dominican Republic, his grandmother revealed that his father met his mom while she was walking home from school. However, Lidia revealed that he failed to tell her he already had a wife and kids.

“You have to see things the way they were,” Lidia explained to her son in Spanish during a November 2021 episode. “He used to come with a loaded car and if we needed something, he would get it.”

After his grandmother admitted that Pedro’s own grandfather also had children with multiple women, Lidia said it was the “Dominican culture” and added, “The grandfather, the great grandfather … all of them, they were like that. It’s a cycle.”

Did Pedro Jimeno Sr.’s Other Family Know About His Relationship With Lidia?

In an effort to find more answers about his past, Pedro met up with his half-siblings Jonathan and Pedro Jr. for the first time in Santo Domingo. There he learned that his father never mentioned him nor his younger sister, Nicole Jimeno. His brother also told him that he only learned of their father’s other children by chance.

“He gave me a task, ‘Oh here, organize these papers,’ and what not. There were invoices and stuff like that, from his work and I came across some torn-up pages,” he explained during a December 2021 episode. “It was a letter from your mother. I don’t remember very well what it said, but it spoke of, ‘You no longer come to visit your kids.’”

Why Did Pedro Jimeno Sr. Leave His Family?

While Jonathan and Pedro Jr. made the TLC personality aware of Lidia’s letter to Pedro Sr., the mom of two claimed she never sent one.

“I remember the last time I had contact with him was March 2010 and I remember he gave me 5,000 pesos. And since then, I’ve never had contact with him again,” she told producers in a confessional. “I let it go because when you are done with a relationship, I’m the kind of person that will not chase after you.”