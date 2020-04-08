Sharing their concerns. 90 Day Fiancé alum Larissa Dos Santos Lima is getting grilled by fans after revealing she just started her waist training journey. The TV personality shared a new photo of herself rocking the corset on Tuesday, April 7, proving she’s not letting nay-sayers prevent her from trying it out.

On April 3, the reality star announced she was giving it a go. “I’ll show all my progress! I strongly suggest for everyone that wants to try something new,” Larissa, 33, wrote, revealing she’s also doing tight lacing. This means she will “gradually lace [her] corset tighter over an extended period of time in order to dramatically shrink [her waist size].”

After seeing her post on Instagram, it sparked a heated debate in the comments section. “This is unhealthy and dangerous. This is crushing your organs and pushing it down,” one wrote. “Not safe,” another chimed in. “But you are already beautiful and perfect!!! You don’t need this,” a third shared. While responding to critics, Larissa said she’s done her research.

“I study and read everything about cons and pros … thank you,” she replied to one person. The Brazilian bombshell also addressed that it’s beneficial to respect the “seasoning process,” explaining it’s how women slowly break in their corsets.

Larissa said it “allows the steel bones of the fabric to slowly mold to your shape and will result in a longer-lasting, more comfortable corset,” noting it even gives the body time to “adjust to the pressure” of wearing the garment.

The reality star has a lot of extra time at home now due to the lockdown, so she’s been wearing it in the comfort of her abode. So, what else is she up to amid the quarantine? “I am going to launch my OnlyFans account soon with tasteful photography and also tutorials for my fans who ask how to do hair and makeup,” she exclusively told In Touch. Larissa proudly revealed she is working on “making [her] American dreams come true.”

In another big life update, Larissa announced she is back together with her former flame Eric Nichols and it looks like they are going stronger than ever. On April 6, she revealed he will be meeting her family “soon!”