90 Day Fiance’s Larissa Dos Santos Lima Gives Tour of Her New Las Vegas Home After Move

90 Day Fiancé alum Larissa Dos Santos Lima gave a tour of her new home in Las Vegas, Nevada, opting for a three-bedroom apartment featuring a renovated kitchen.

The former TLC star, 35, showed off her stainless-steel appliances, drop-in sink, range hood as well as her gorgeous new counters on Thursday, November 4. Larissa also took to Instagram Stories to give a glimpse at her carpeted hallways as well as her bedroom, which appears to have wood floors.

On Friday, November 5, she posted yet another video in the morning looking outside of her sliding glass door, displaying the bright blue skies.

It’s only been one day since Larissa announced her return to Las Vegas following her move to Colorado Springs in September 2020.

The former TV personality had previously lived in Sin City after relocating there from her native country of Brazil, which fans got to see when she was married to now-ex Colt Johnson during season 6.

“It was a change and experience I wanted to have,” she explained about her last move. “I became a stronger person, more independent both financially and emotionally in Colorado Springs. The cold winter was necessary for me to grow and flourish in the Spring. I’m grateful for the year I spent in Colorado Springs.”

“Now, I’m ready for a new beginning, without the winter blues,” Larissa continued. “I did in fact get very blue in the cold of winter. Winter sports and hiking are not my niche. No regrets … onto new things in my former city. VIVA LAS VEGAS.”

Larissa was first introduced to fans on season 6 of the TLC flagship series. The content creator and Colt documented the moments leading up to their breakup on season 4 of the spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? and their divorce was finalized in April 2019.

The brunette bombshell returned to the franchise for season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? where she shared an update on her life in America with then-boyfriend Eric Nichols, with whom she later moved to Colorado.

In September 2020, however, Larissa announced that she had been fired from the franchise. “Because of my show with CamSoda, I was released from my contract with TLC by phone the day before ICE arrested me,” she wrote at the time, promising to continue producing content for her official channels on Instagram, OnlyFans and YouTube. “Thanks for your understanding, love and attention.”

Larissa was taken into United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody at the time as she was preparing to move to Colorado Springs with Eric. The reality star later confirmed that she was released shortly after being arrested on September 19, telling fans in a video that she was “good to go.”

This year, she celebrated her personal strides on the one-year anniversary of her firing and talked about the journey she’s gone through.

“I had to rebuild myself and make new friends from scratch,” Larissa captioned a photo on September 19. “One year now of having my Onlyfans, and it’s still going strong and I’m making good money … It took a whole year, but Eric and I finally understand one another and are great at coparenting our fur babies.”

“It was one year ago today that my life broke into a million pieces, but I put myself back together again, one piece at a time.”

