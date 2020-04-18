Firing back. 90 Day Fiancé star Larissa Dos Santos Lima took to Instagram on Saturday, April 18 to respond to her ex-husband Colt Johnson‘s comments about their nasty 2019 divorce in his upcoming return to the TLC franchise on the new spinoff, 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined.

“I left that home with only $38 to rebuild my life from scratch. I want to leave the past behind and not be part of a plot twist for a storyline that is as boring as watching paint dry,” the 33-year-old wrote in a caption of a photo featuring her new boyfriend, Eric Nichols.

The Brazilian beauty went on to explain that she wanted to tell her side of the story. She went on to correct some “inaccuracies” after Colt seemed to hint that Larissa wanted to reach out to him during a conversation with mom Debbie Johnson in a sneak peek of a scene that is set to air in the season premiere.

“This is absolutely false. I have been in a relationship with another man for over 14 months. My ex himself is living with his girlfriend,” Larissa revealed.

She also responded to Colt’s claims that he gained weight due to stress in his marriage to Larissa and their dramatic split. “While I’m pleased he is losing weight, it is also inaccurate that I made him fat,” Larissa added. “During our marriage, I encouraged him to go to the gym and eat well. The show had filmed this but edited out my efforts to get him healthy. Only to show when I insulted his weight in anger in the final [episodes].”

“My ex, my ex-mother-in-law are the past. Once, they were family, but it is done. In an episode of [90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined], I’m discussed between the two, while they are not spoken of in my home. #leavemealone #larissaforsaveyourstoryline,” she added.

Colt and his mother are among several of the 90 Day Fiancé fan-favorites who are set to return to the franchise to share updates on their lives amid the global coronavirus pandemic. Also scheduled to make appearances are Chantel and Pedro Jimeno, Darcey Silva, Elizabeth and Andrei Castravet, Jesse Meester, Rachel and Jon Walters and more.

90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined premieres on TLC Monday, April 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

