Showing love! 90 Day Fiancé star Elizabeth Potthast Castravet swooned over her husband, Andrei Castravet, after he shared a new video and series of photos from his backyard fitness routine on Monday, April 6. The TV personality was lifting weights and burning calories while enjoying the gorgeous weather with his wife and daughter.

“All you need is a nice kettlebell (60 pound) for an amazing full body workout,” he wrote in the caption. In the last portrait he shared, it showed him holding up their precious 1-year-old, Eleanor, as she sweetly smiled down at her dad. Elizabeth obviously adored his post, replying with a splashing sweat, fire and heart eyes emoji.

Courtesy of Elizabeth Potthast/Instagram

The 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk couple has been trying to make the most of their downtime amid the current health crisis. “Just some social distancing family photos in the woods,” Elizabeth shared in an update on April 7, shortly after she posted pics of them playing cards and hanging out with their dogs at home.

In a new Q&A posted on March 29, the dynamic duo revealed more details about their personal lives. In the beginning of the YouTube video, Elizabeth admitted she would like for their daughter to have a sibling in the future! The pair also confirmed they have no regrets about joining the 90DF family.

“We loved being on the show. Sharing our journey with you guys,” the doting daddy confessed. “Some people like us, some people don’t like us … we don’t actually care too much. The people who care, we’re sending love back.”

Courtesy of Elizabeth Potthast/Instagram

In order to keep the spark alive in their marriage, they enjoy date nights and make sure their relationship is strong. “You have to be best friends … I feel, first,” she explained. “Communication is key, trust is obviously No. 1, and just keeping it light and fun.”

Looking ahead, the Happily Ever After? lovebirds will be doing a workout video together, showing the cardio and yoga routines she likes to do, as well as the specific exercises he does in the gym.

Elizabeth and Andrei welcomed their first child in January 2019, and she quickly got back on her workout grind. The season 5 alum has continued to wow fans with her post-baby body. It’s clear they both have a passion for fitness and well-being!