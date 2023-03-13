90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Kris Foster finally made it to Colombia to be with girlfriend Jeymi Noguera. However, just days into their first in-person meeting, Kris learned she may need to postpone their wedding so she can return to the United States due to updates in the case of her stolen, rare motorcycle. Keep reading to find out everything we know about Kris’ stolen motorcycle.

Season 4 stars Kris and Jeymi were set to tie the knot within nine days of her arriving in the South American country. During the March 12 episode, Kris dropped the bomb that she may need to travel back to America as she was served papers to appear in court against the man who stole her rare motorcycle.

Unfortunately, his court date coincides with the same day she and Jeymi were set to get married.

Discovery+

“I never, never in a million years thought that this would happen, because they told me I didn’t have to do to court,” the Alabama native explained to Jeymi. “And as much as I don’t like it, if I go, they make him pay for what he did. I mean, that’s $50,000 that I lost from that, that I was gonna have here.”

What Happened to 90 Day Fiance’s Kris’ Motorcycle?

Prior to the mother of two’s trip to Colombia, her garage in Alabama was broken into and her rare motorcycle, which was given to her by her dad prior to his passing, was stolen.

“I had planned on selling my rare bike to have that money to further our future together in Colombia,” Kris confessed to producers. In a conversation with Jeymi, she added, “You are the only person that I would ever even remotely think about selling that bike for. So it was really, really hard to have it taken from me. I can’t not put this man in jail.”

While Kris didn’t want to leave, she said going to court is the only way to “make him pay for what he did.”

Was ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Kris’ Motorcycle Recovered?

Following the airing of the scene, Kris took to Instagram to reveal her motorcycle was eventually found during a drug raid and had been sitting in an impound lot racking up fees since January 2023.

“The nice people at the lot say I can get it for $500, which is amazing but I shouldn’t have to pay that!!” she wrote via Instagram on March 13, 2023. “I would have driven at 3 in the morning the minute they found it to get my baby!!! Now I have to figure out how to take care of this!!”

She added, “In the end, I’m thankful my bike is coming back to me. My dad will be smiling in the afterlife, but I feel like I’m being robbed again.”