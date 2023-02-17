Career woman. 90 Day Fiancé star Jeymi Noguera isn’t just a TV personality, but also makes a living by working a day job. Keep scrolling to learn about her job, how she makes money and more.

What Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Jeymi Noguera’s Job?

Jeymi currently works full-time as an administrative assistant and receptionist for Avante Group SAS in Colombia, according to her since-deleted LinkedIn profile.

Her daily responsibilities include supporting administrative activities, dealing with personnel and managing their information.

Prior to her job with Avante Group SAS, Jeymi worked as a community manager and business advisor.

How Else Does ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Jeymi Noguera Make Money?

In addition to her day job, Jeymi makes money for appearing on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. Her exact salary hasn’t been revealed, though stars reportedly make between $1,000 to $1,500 per episode.

While many TLC stars make money by promoting products online with their social media followers, Jeymi has yet to make a profit as an influencer. It is also common for the 90 Day Fiancé cast members to charge fans for videos on Cameo. However, Jeymi has not yet taken that route to connect with fans.

What Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Jeymi Noguera’s Net Worth?

The Colombia native’s net worth has not yet been revealed, though she’s likely doing just fine financially due to her steady job.

Are ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Jeymi Noguera and Kris Foster Still Together?

Jeymi made her reality TV debut during season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way alongside her fiancée, Kris Foster.

After connecting online, the pair met in person for the first time when Kris traveled to Colombia with no plans to return back to the United States. Before the move, Kris explained that she planned to marry Jeymi just days after her arrival.

Courtesy of Jeymi Noguera/Instagram

However, Jeymi was more hesitant to tie the knot so quickly. During a February 2023 episode, she admitted that she worried Kris’ narcolepsy condition would negatively affect their relationship. The sleep disorder makes people drowsy and those with it can easily fall asleep at any time.

“It’s complicated because I don’t know how I can react to certain things,” Jeymi admitted about the condition. “I don’t know how to identify when she is going to fall asleep. So I really have no idea what it’s like when she’s here.”

It’s not currently clear if Jeymi and Kris made it down the aisle, though they appear to still be together. Jeymi’s unverified Facebook profile states that she is “in a relationship,” though the profile doesn’t reveal who she’s romantically linked to. Another clue that Jeymi and Kris are still an item is that they both follow each other on Instagram.