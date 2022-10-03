90 Day Fiancé star Kim Menzies was previously arrested and pleaded guilty to a felony charge for a forged check, In Touch can exclusively confirm.

The TLC star was arrested on May 29, 2003, following an incident that occurred on April 20 of that year. Following her guilty plea to the felony conviction, the 90 Day Fiancé star was sentenced to a two-year suspended sentence and forced to pay back the amount forged, which was $887, In Touch exclusively confirmed.

In Touch previously confirmed the reality TV star was married to Kevin Golphin in 1999, a man currently in prison for murder. While they were not together when the crime took place, “Kim saw his story on TV and went to jail one weekend to visit him,” a source told In Touch at the time. “Kim believes in not judging others, and that’s why she did what she did.”

Kevin, alongside his brother, Tilmon Golphin, were arrested in September 1997. The siblings, who were teenagers at the time, were facing the death penalty. It wasn’t until after their prison sentencing that Kim began “visiting more frequently.”

“She felt like there was more to the case than met the eye. She does not condone what they did or say it was right,” the source continued. “They believe she was not in love with him but loved him as a person. He needed someone to be his power of attorney, and that was it. The whole thing lasted about two years before it was annulled.”

Following her debut alongside Usman “SojaBoy” Umar on season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, the San Diego native was invited to return on the latest season of the spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After. While she and Usman may have put an official title of boyfriend and girlfriend on their relationship, this time around, she returned to Nigeria to propose to the “Zara” rapper.

And despite Kim previously agreeing to Usman having multiple wives, it’s clear the pair are on different pages regarding their expectations.

“I would never want to see the other wife. I’m not a sister wife, and I have every right to say where Usman’s second wife can or cannot live because I would be the first wife,” the military vet said during a September episode of the spinoff. “If he is gonna be sleeping with another woman when I’m in Abuja, I’m gonna bleach his d—k every time he comes near me after that.”