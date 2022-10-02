90 Day Fiancé star Kimberly Menzies made her debut to the long-running TLC series alongside now-boyfriend and rapper, Usman “SojaBoy” Umar — however, the San Diego native’s employment history proves she’s the one used to being in charge. So, what did Kim do for a living before finding reality TV fame? Keep scrolling to find out everything we know about Kim’s job, her relationship with Usman and more!

What Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Kim Menzies’ Job?

Apart from documenting her overseas romance, Kimberly has worked for more than 10 years in the restaurant and hospitality industries. According to her LinkedIn page, the TLC alum was a service manager at Mimi’s Cafe in San Diego prior to her reality TV debut and her profile suggests she is still employed there.

The mom of one is also a social media influencer. Boasting over 154,000 followers on Instagram, she has done collaborations with various fashion and beauty brands. Kimberly also makes a profit by creating personalized videos for viewers on Cameo.

Does ‘90 Day Fiance’ Kim Menzies Have Kids?

Kim has a 27-year-old son from a previous marriage named Jamal. The TLC alum has called Jamal her “biggest accomplishment” and attributed him as the “best thing” to come out of her failed marriage.

Discovery+

“After 20 years with Jamal’s father, I found out he was cheating. I don’t even know which one to pick from because there were so many,” she explained on the premiere of Before the 90 Days in December 2021. “Having been so loyal to somebody that didn’t reciprocate that to me was a very hurtful thing.”

While Usman and Kimberly have made their relationship official, upon their return on season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, Kim traveled to Nigeria, in hopes of proposing to the “Zara” singer. The pair previously touched on the topic of Usman marrying a second wife who would have his children, though it’s clear the international flames are on different pages after revisiting the conversation.

“I would never want to see the other wife. I’m not a sister wife, and I have every right to say where Usman’s second wife can or cannot live because I would be the first wife,” she said during a September episode of the spinoff. “If he is gonna be sleeping with another woman when I’m in Abuja, I’m gonna bleach his d—k every time he comes near me after that.”

Meanwhile, Usman is starting to doubt that Kim is actually okay with him having multiple wives.

“Are you okay for me to have a young lady to get married because I never had a child?” he said to her in a later scene before being on the receiving end of her thrown milkshake. “And I have to have one … I’m making the point for you to get.”