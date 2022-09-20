90 Day Fiancé star Kim Menzies mentioned she was previously married for 20 years to her son Jamal Menzies‘ father on the show, but that’s not the only marriage in her past. In Touch can exclusively confirm that Kim was previously married to a man named Kevin Golphin, who is currently in prison for murder.

“Kim saw his story on TV and went to jail one weekend to visit him,” a source exclusively tells In Touch about how Kim, 52, met her ex-husband. “Kim believes in not judging others, and that’s why she did what she did.”

Courtesy of North Carolina Department Of Public Safety

In Touch can confirm that Kevin and his brother, Tilmon Golphin, were arrested in September 1997. The brothers, who were teenagers at the time, were each charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, one count of discharging a firearm into occupied property, and one count of possession of a stolen vehicle. Tilmon, who was 19 at the time, and Kevin, who was 17 at the time, were accused of killing two white police officers during a traffic stop in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Despite their ages, they both faced the death penalty for the crime, which was how the law was written at the time. Due to the public outrage surrounding the case, the Golphin brothers’ trial was rushed and scheduled just five months after the crime was committed.

In February 1998, Tilmon and Kevin were tried together in a jury trial in Cumberland County, by a jury selected from Johnson County. They were found guilty on all charges and sentenced to death for each murder.

“He was sent to death row, and she began writing and visiting him more frequently,” the insider tells In Touch about Kim’s bond with Kevin. “She felt like there was more to the case than met the eye. She does not condone what they did or say it was right.”

The source continues, “They believe she was not in love with him but loved him as a person. He needed someone to be his power of attorney, and that was it. The whole thing lasted about two years before it was annulled.”

Kim and Kevin were not together at the time the crime took place. They got married in January 1999, In Touch exclusively confirmed via online records. “The marriage was never consummated,” the source explains. “He is not Jamal’s father.”

“Kim basically took over power of attorney after the marriage,” the insider adds.

Kevin’s death penalty sentence was eventually updated to life without parole when a North Carolina law passed that prohibited the death penalty for children under 18. Tilmon’s death sentence was vacated and he was sentenced to life in September 2020, eight years after a judge ruled that racial discrimination had illegally affected the trial under the Racial Justice Act.

Courtesy of Kim Menzies/Instagram

“[Kim and Kevin] remained friends. She has had sporadic contact with Kevin since the annulment,” the insider shares. “He knows about the show. Kevin wants her to be his wing woman once he is released from jail.”

A source close to Kim adds, “Her past is her past and has nothing to do with her present.”