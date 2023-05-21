90 Day Fiancé star Karine Staehle seemingly slammed members of her husband Paul Staehle’s family who accused her of using drugs amid reportedly regaining custody of her two young sons, Pierre and Ethan.

“The person comes to tell lies about me, little does he know that I take drug and alcohol tests,” Karine, 29, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Saturday, May 20, alongside a screenshot displaying an appointment confirmation at a local health center. “Have a good day.”

Courtesy of Karine Staehle/Instagram

While the mother of two didn’t explicitly name the person responsible for the accusations, around the same time, Paul, 39, singled out his cousin and her husband for their role in their custody battle.

“Karine was previously getting more visitation with our children at my cousin’s home,” the Kentucky native told fans via his own Instagram Stories. “Unfortunately, numerous times she was belittled and yelled at by her husband making her cry and leave her visit early.”

The dad of two went on to say that Karine was “removed” from viewing her son’s medical records online. After regaining access, the Brazil native allegedly discovered that Paul’s cousin was “filing complaints with [Pierre’s] mental health professional.”

In the complaints, it was alleged that “Pierre was terrified of Karine and visits were mentally harming him,” and all visitation and contact were requested to “be terminated with Karine.”

“Karine’s visits were since assigned to be supervised at a CPS facility for one hour, one day a week, where my cousin would be late, giving Karine under an hour with them,” he continued. “The good news is the CPS-assigned visitation supervisor has noted the positive interaction with Karine and our children. Proving my cousin’s statements were false. I discovered from other family, [That my cousin] insists only her to be called mom. And becomes irate if they call Karine mom [sic].”

The 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days alum’s messages follow claims that Karine is set to “regain custody” after a long custody battle with Child Protective Services.

“Karine’s prayers have finally been answered,” Paul wrote via social media a day earlier, on Friday, May 19. “Finally … after extensive talks with our lawyers, after Karine completes her final class in only nine weeks, she can finally regain custody per her lawyer.”

While his own custody situation was “different” and would “take longer to solve,” he was “happy to discover” the news. In another slide, Paul explained that the Brazilian government was sending “federal representation” to stand up for his children and Karine.

“As Brazilians and the injustice of denying them their culture and keeping them so long from Karine because of her not being American,” he detailed. “As this hits an official international level of involvement.”

In Touch previously confirmed that the former TLC couple were “officially back together” as of April 2023.

Fans first met the international flames during season 1 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in 2017. After tying the knot in November 2017, they went on to welcome their eldest son, Pierre, in March 2019, followed by their second son, Ethan, in February 2021.

Paul and Karine faced multiple roads blocks in their relationship and originally called it quits in December 2021 after a clip circulated online that showed the pair allegedly involved in a physical fight inside their Kentucky home.

After the altercation took place, Karine filed a restraining order against her then-estranged husband on December 30, 2021. The 90 Day Fiancé alum claimed that she was a victim of rape and domestic violence, according to the legal paperwork. However, In Touch exclusively reported that Karine dropped the restraining order in February.

News first broke of the couple’s custody battle with Child Protective Services in June 2022, after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children sent out a missing person alert for Pierre. The poster also featured a photo of Paul because the 3-year-old was thought to be in the company of his father. The reason why the couple’s eldest son was thought to be missing was because he and his brother, Ethan, were already in the custody of CPS at the time.

Days later, Pierre was found, the Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed to In Touch at the time. He was taken to the same foster family as Ethan.

Paul shared his side of the legal battle in November 2022, when he told his followers that he and his then-estranged wife were working together to gain back the custody of Pierre and Ethan.

Paul claimed that they lost custody because he allowed Karine to see their sons even though that violated their original custody order.

“There was an order on there that Karine could only see the kids supervised, I let Karine see the kids unsupervised, therefore I violated the court orders,” Paul told blogger John Yates during a November 2022 interview. He also noted that he is not allowed to see either of his sons until they turn 18.