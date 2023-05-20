90 Day Fiancé star Paul Staehle revealed his estranged wife, Karine Staehle, is set to “regain custody” of their two young sons, Pierre and Ethan, after a long custody battle with Child Protective Services.

“Karine’s prayers have finally been answered,” Paul, 39, wrote via his Instagram Stories on Friday, May 19. “Finally … after extensive talks with our lawyers, after Karine completes her final class in only nine weeks, she can finally regain custody per her lawyer.”

Courtesy of Paul Staehle/Instagram

The 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days alum said that his own custody situation was “different and will take longer to solve,” which would leave him out of his children’s lives for a “bit longer.”

“But I am extremely happy to discover this news,” he continued. In another slide, he explained that the Brazilian government was sending “federal representation” to stand up for his children and Karine, 29.

“As Brazilians and the injustice of denying them their culture and keeping them so long from Karine because of her not being American,” the Kentucky native detailed. “As this hits an official international level of involvement.”

Fans were first introduced to Paul and Karine during season 1 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in 2017. After tying the knot in November 2017, they went on to welcome their eldest son, Pierre, in March 2019, followed by their second son, Ethan, in February 2021.

The TLC personalities faced multiple roads blocks in their relationship and called it quits in December 2021 after a clip circulated online that showed the pair allegedly involved in a physical fight inside their Kentucky home.

After the altercation took place, Karine filed a restraining order against her then-estranged husband on December 30, 2021. The Brazil native claimed that she was she was a victim of rape and domestic violence in the order, according to the legal paperwork. However, In Touch exclusively reported that Karine dropped the restraining order in February.

News first broke of the 90 Day Fiancé couple’s custody battle with Child Protective Services in June 2022, after the National Center for Missing and Exploited sent out a missing person alert for Pierre. The poster also featured a photo of Paul because the 3-year-old was thought to be in the company of his father. The reason why Pierre was thought to be missing was because he and his brother, Ethan, were already in the custody of CPS at the time.

Days later, Pierre was found, the Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed to In Touch at the time. He was taken to the same foster family as Ethan.

Paul shared his side of the story in November 2022, when he told fans that he and Karine were working together to gain back the custody of Pierre and Ethan.

The reality star claimed that they lost custody because he let Karine see their sons even though that violated their original custody order.

“There was an order on there that Karine could only see the kids supervised, I let Karine see the kids unsupervised, therefore I violated the court orders,” Paul told blogger John Yates during a November 2022 interview. He also noted that he is not allowed to see either of his sons until they turn 18.