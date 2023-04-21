Not giving up hope. 90 Day Fiancé alum Karine Staehle revealed she was praying amid her and her husband Paul Staehle’s custody battle against Child Protective Services (CPS) amid their reconciliation.

“God help me to stand on my feet, I often feel tired and discouraged,” Karine, 27, captioned a photo of her praying in a church via Instagram on Friday, April 21. “But I believe I will win this fight and soon I will be with my boys close to me. I only ask you to keep me firm and that my faith never shakes. Amém!”

The TLC personality shared the photo just four days after In Touch exclusively confirmed that she and Paul, 40, are “officially back together.”

“Paul was in Brazil, Karine begged him to come back,” an insider close to the father of two shared.

Fans were first introduced to the duo during season 1 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in 2017. Paul and Karine got married in November 2017. They went on to welcome their eldest son, Pierre, in March 2019, followed by their second son, Ethan, in February 2021.

The TV personalities faced many roadblocks in their relationship and they called it quits in December 2021 after a clip circulated online that showed the pair ​allegedly involved in a physical fight inside of their Kentucky home.

After the altercation took place, Karine filed a restraining order against her then-estranged husband on December 30, 2021. The Brazil native claimed that she was she was a victim of rape and domestic violence in the order, according to the legal paperwork. However, In Touch exclusively reported that Karine dropped the restraining order in February.

Following their split, the drama continued in June 2022 when the National Center for Missing and Exploited sent out a missing person alert for Pierre, 4. The couple’s eldest son was believed to have gone missing because both he and Ethan, 2, were already in CPS’s custody at the time after the parents lost custody. He was found on July 3, 2022, and reunited with Ethan in the same foster family.

In November 2022, Paul explained that he and Karine lost custody of their sons after he let her visit them when he had custody. “I let Karine see the kids,” he told blogger John Yates at the time. “There was an order on there that Karine could only see the kids supervised, I let Karine see the kids unsupervised, therefore I violated the court orders.”

During the same interview, Paul stated that he and Karine were working as a team to gain back custody of Pierre and Ethan.