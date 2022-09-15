Before 90 Day Fiancé star Jenny Slatten found love with Sumit Singh, she was married to a man named Ralph Edwards, In Touch can exclusively reveal. Keep scrolling below to go inside Jenny’s marriage and divorce from her first husband.

Who Is Jenny Slatten’s Ex-Husband Ralph Edwards?

Ralph was born in 1964, which makes him seven younger than his ex-wife, who was born in 1957.

He previously worked ​​as a vocational nurse, though Ralph’s license expired in 2012.

How Many Kids Do Jenny Slatten and Ralph Edwards Have?

Jenny and Ralph share three daughters and four grandchildren.

In May 2022, Jenny shared that one of their daughters, Christina, traveled to visit her and Sumit in an Instagram post after not seeing each other for two years. She previously traveled to India to meet her mom’s love on the reality show.

When Did Jenny Slatten and Ralph Edwards Divorce?

According to the legal documents, Jenny filed for divorce after 15 years of marriage in May 2002. It was considered a divorce with minor children.

The divorce has been a drawn out process as the exes have worked to find a custody agreement for several years. Most recently, the TLC star requested Certified Copies on Dissolution with Child(ren) in July 2021 just one month before she married Sumit.

How Did Jenny Slatten Meet Sumit Singh?

Sumit and Jenny met online in 2011. Their relationship began with Sumit catfishing Jenny by using photos of a different man under the name “Michael Jones.” He eventually revealed his true identity after four months of talking and Jenny was willing to overlook the deception because she was already in love with him.

In 2013, the California native visited Sumit and his family in India for four months and they planned to get married. However, they hit another roadblock when his family did not approve of their relationship.

After Jenny returned home to the United States, Sumit’s parents – Sahna and Anil – arranged for him to marry another woman. Sumit went through with the wedding, though kept the news a secret from Jenny and continued their long-distance engagement.

When Jenny left her life in the United States behind and moved to India in 2019, she was shocked to learn that he was married to someone else. However, she wasn’t ready to give up on their relationship. She eventually returned home to California while maintaining a long-distance romance with Sumit.

Are Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh Still Together?

During Season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Jenny returned to India in hopes of marrying Sumit after his divorce had been finalized.

Once together again, the pair persuaded Sumit’s parents to let them live together as long as they didn’t get married.

Things got even more serious when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and Jenny was forced to stay in India. “When the pandemic hit, they shut the borders, then no flights in, no flights out. So I just apply for an extension every month. So that’s the way I’ve been doing it, every month, new extension,” Jenny said on an episode of discovery+’s 90 Day Bares All, sharing an update on her visa status. “My visa can expire and if they don’t want to extend it, that’s when I’m probably going to have to leave the country.”

Jenny and Sumit finally made it down the aisle in August 2021. The couple’s intimate ceremony played out during a November 2021 episode of The Other Way.

Jenny and Sumit chose not to tell his parents about their wedding until after they were married. They are still together and his parents know about the marriage, though Sahna and Anil refuse to accept the union.