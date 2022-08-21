Too much information! 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Jasmine Pineda made an NSFW comment hinting at her fiancé Gino Palazzolo’s manhood.

“Thinking of you Gino,” the Panamanian native wrote, 35, as she attached a photo of her making a kissy face alongside a statue on Saturday, August 20, while on vacation in Medellin, Colombia. In the picture, the statue is shown from the waist down with the male genitalia on full display.

The TLC star is currently traveling with her sister and she awaits to join Gino in the United States. Viewers first met Jasmine and the Michigan native on season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. The spinoff followed the automotive designer as he traveled to Panama to meet the South American beauty for the first time.

The pair seemingly hit it off immediately but their relationship would go through a few rough patches that included jealousy issues and Gino’s shocking past as a sugar daddy. Jasmine would also find out that Gino sent her topless photos to his ex-girlfriend. Despite the explosive, blowout fights between the two, Jasmine and Gino ended the spinoff engaged.

While the 90 Day Fiancé couple has yet to live in the same country, Jasmine revealed in April that her K-1 visa had been provisionally approved and that a move to the United States could be happening “anytime soon.” However, instead of moving to Gino’s native state of Michigan, the former educator shared plans to relocate to Florida.

“According to Gino, it’s more alike to [Panama flag emoji] than Michigan is,” she detailed via an Instagram Q&A. “He knows I hate cold weather. I’m a summer girl.”

The mom of two also teased a return back to TV screens. “Do you and Gino plan on returning to 90 days?” one user asked.

“Hopefully yes,” she replied.

In June 2022, 90 Day Fiancé fan account, Frauded Media, also speculated that Gino and Jasmine were currently filming for the flagship series. That month, the brunette beauty dropped another clue and announced she could receive promotional products at an address in Miami, Florida.