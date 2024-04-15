Married life has its challenges, and these 90 Day Fiancé stars are no strangers to trouble after walking down the aisle. Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise, Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda, Patrick Mendes and Thaís Ramone, Nicole Sherbiny and Mahmoud El Sherbiny, Ashley Campbell and Manuel Velez and Sophie Sierra and Rob Warne returned in the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? on Sunday, April 14. What happened during the newest installment?

Emily and Kobe

Emily revealed that her relationship with Kobe was “iffy” because his friends expressed apprehension about their marriage. However, she hoped that they could eventually learn to accept her and insisted that they couldn’t tiptoe around her forever.

Despite recovering from an ACL surgery, Kobe reunited with his former handball team for a game, which concerned Emily. He hurt his leg during the game, prompting Emily to check on him. He felt like she was nagging him in front of his friends, which didn’t help their perception of her. Kobe added that it seemed like Emily wasn’t adjusting well to the culture of Cameroon.

While chatting with Kobe’s friends, Emily said she wanted them to “change their mind about me.” She asked about their concerns, and they told her that it seemed like Kobe was “losing his dignity as a Cameroonian man.” Kobe’s best friend also told Emily that they still considered him to be in a couple with his ex-girlfriend.

Gino and Jasmine

While at a photography studio looking at their wedding photos, Jasmine told Gino that she was struggling with depression because of her sons not being able to come to the U.S. She added that this was her first time seriously considering going home to Panama to be with her boys. Gino promised that he would have a lawyer look over the paperwork, although he still refused to hire a lawyer to complete the entire process. Still, he apologized to Jasmine and said he would start the process as soon as possible because he wanted her to stay.

Later, the couple headed to an Italian restaurant and reenacted “Lady and The Tramp.” Gino asked his wife if she thought he was ready to be a father because she had previously said he wasn’t. However, Jasmine admitted she only said that out of anger.

Patrick and Thais

Patrick and Thaís made their debut during episode 5 and made plans to visit Brazil for the first time since the South America native’s move to the United States. The couple, who are now parents of a six-month-old, hoped Patrick would improve his relationship with Thaís’ dad during the visit.

However, things took a turn when Patrick’s brother, John McManus, invited himself on the trip.

“I just want to go to Brazil to support my brother. Protect him from Carlos [Thais’ Dad] and make sure everything goes nice and steady,” Patrick said alongside the couple in a joint confessional. Meanwhile, the mom of one added, “I want this trip to be, you know, nice trip. I don’t want you to cause any trouble.”

Thaís was angry at her husband for telling his brother about the trip and did not want him to come. In turn, the former bodybuilder thought it could be a “good idea” to meet her family and Thaís ultimately allowed Patrick on the trip.

Mahmoud and Nicole

Mahmoud skipped out on dinner with Nicole’s friends after a fierce argument during the March 31 episode. Nicole’s friends then surprised Mahmoud by meeting him at their apartment after the outing. Mahmoud told the group he didn’t come because he was “tired,” which prompted Nicole to call him a “f–king liar.”

Nicole told her friends that Mahmoud wanted a divorce, which caused the Egypt native to walk away from the situation and close himself in his room.

Ashley and Manuel

Ashley and Manuel traveled to New York to meet Manuel’s friend Jonathan, who lives in the state. Manuel preferred the energy of New York and admitted he asked Ashley if she would consider moving to N.Y.C.

Ashley questioned Jonathan if Manuel still talked to his children’s mother, to which he responded no. This irritated the dad of two who felt Ashley didn’t trust him.

However, Jonathan dropped the bombshell in a private confessional that Manuel’s ex reached out to him and asked about his life. Manuel was unaware of his ex reaching out to his friend.

Rob and Sophie

Rob met Sophie’s friend Callum during the March 31 episode. While Sophie initially told her husband that Callum was just a friend from back home, Rob was upset to find out that he dated Sophie in the past and went home.

Callum was asked by producers if he would date the U.K. native again, to which he replied, he “wouldn’t say no.”

Rob and Sophie meet up later and she agreed that she and Callum aren’t going to be “as close” anymore. While Rob is still upset with Sophie, she told him that she would be returning to their marital home the next day.