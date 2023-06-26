A 90 Day Fiancé feud is brewing. 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days alum Hamza Moknii has called out season 6 star Jasmine Pineda, and she’s having none of it.

On Sunday, June 25, the official 90 Day Fiancé Instagram account shared a clip of a huge flight between Jasmine, 35, and her fiancé, Gino Palazzolo, 52, on the current season of Before the 90 Days. In the clip, Jasmine can be seen crying as she kicks Gino out of her apartment amid talk of a prenuptial agreement.

Hamza, 27, commented on the video, “Jasmine just wants a green card,” with a laughing emoji. He has since deleted his comment, but not before fans captured screenshots and replied with their own thoughts.

“Oh, you’re one to talk,” one fan commented back, as seen in a screenshot shared by 90 Day Fiancé fan account truecrime_jankie. “Same as you,” another user wrote. “I know you not tryna chime in,” a third fan commented.

Hamza and his fiancée, Memphis Smith, 35, were introduced on Before the 90 Days season 5 in December 2021. The two became engaged, got married, and got pregnant during Memphis’s trip to see Hamza in Tunisia just over eight months after they met online.

However, their relationship was filled with obstacles, such as a language barrier and trust issues. In April 2022, Memphis confirmed that she and Hamza had split. That same month, Memphis hinted that Hamza was part of a marriage scam called “Bezness,” where Tunisian men find love with women of western countries in order to gain access to those countries and marital and financial benefits. Memphis and Hamza experienced a custody battle over their daughter in September, and their divorce was finalized in February 2023.

Hours after Hamza commented on the 90 Day Fiancé clip, Jasmine took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to fire back. She quoted Hamza’s green card comment and wrote, “Says the person who literally scammed his wife and made a child to accomplish his purpose and fasten the process to be in 🇺🇸 #WannabeModel #ModelFromWish.”

Jasmine and Gino appeared with Memphis and Hamza on season 5 before returning for season 6 in June 2023. The two met online before Gino made the trip to Jasmine’s home country of Panama, where they fought over Gino sending Jasmine’s nudes to an ex-girlfriend. Still, Jasmine and Gino wanted to work through their issues.

Before the 90 Days season 6 documents more of Jasmine and Gino’s heated arguments as they struggle with Jasmine’s jealousy issues and Gino’s insistence on a prenup. Fans will have to wait and see how their relationship unfolds.

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 air on TLC on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.