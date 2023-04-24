90 Day Fiancé star Gabriel Pabon built a successful business in his company Get More Proud Wear and his family clearly wants him to protect his assets in the form of a prenuptial agreement amid his wedding to fiancé Isabel Posada. Keep reading to find out everything we know about GMP Wear.

What Is GMP Wear?

During his debut on season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, the Florida native revealed that he owned a business that specialized in making underwear for transgender people.

“It is underwear for female-to-male transgender people who have not had their bottom surgery yet,” he told cameras during the January 29 episode. “Which is swapping out genitalia you have. So my underwear, they already have a bulge in them.”

Using his own experiences to curate the brand, he added, “If you look at a guy’s crotch wearing shorts, you’re not going to see a bulge, barely ever. But if you’re a trans guy, just knowing that there’s nothing there and there’s nothing under, it sucks.”

What Does Gabriel Offer on GMP Wear?

On his online store, the TLC personality has a variety of styles — from boxers to jock straps — depending on the customer’s level of comfortability.

His website advertises his brand as the only “affordable and ONLY underwear that come packed.”

“At GMP we understand the need to feel comfortable everywhere you go, whether it’s to the store or a night out,” GMP Wears’ mission statement read. “Our underwear are made for the sole purpose of just that. No more horror stories about your packer falling out of your pants at the most inconvenient of times.”

How Much Is GMP Worth?

While the volume of products the 90 Day Fiancé alum sells is unknown, he clearly has found some success as his sister, Monica, urged him to draft a prenuptial agreement after finding out he proposed to the Colombia native.

“Just in case it doesn’t work out,” she told him during the April 23 episode. Meanwhile, his mom added, “You’ve worked on your business for many, many years, to bring it where it is right now.”

In a private confessional, Monica told producers, “Me knowing that Isabel is a little bit more tough and resilient, makes me feel good because I know that he has someone in his corner. But like, my main concerns with him getting married are I still want him to have his financial freedom in case this doesn’t work out.”