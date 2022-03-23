Still upset? 90 Day Fiancé star Kalani Faagata revealed that her husband, Asuelu Pulaa, blocked her on social media after their nasty fight played out on the season premiere of the TLC and discovery+ spinoff, 90 Day Diaries.

“Mr. Boohole blocked me, but I just found out Larissa [Dos Santos Lima] blocked me too and that actually hurt my feelings LMAOOO,” Kalani, 33, wrote via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, March 22, referring to her husband by a nickname. “Tell Larissa I’m sorry for whatever I did. [kiss face emoji] [two pink hearts emoji].”

Courtesy of Kalani Faagata/Instagram

At the time of publication, Kalani and Asuelu were not following each other on social media. However, as for the 34-year-old Brazilian beauty, Larissa took to her Instagram Story to explain that it was no hard feelings against Kalani but that she had previously blocked a lot of her former 90 Day Fiancé costars after her departure from the show because she didn’t “want to hear the word ‘90 Day Fiancé‘ in my life.”

It seems Asuelu needed digital space from his wife after they returned to the franchise on the season premiere of 90 Day Diaries to share an update on their marriage. The last time fans caught up with Kalani and Asuelu was on season 6 of the spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? At the time, the couple seemed to be on the verge of a split again as they continued to struggle with issues in their marriage but they appeared to be committed to working through their problems to remain a family unit with their two kids, 4-year-old Oliver and 2-year-old Kennedy.

Unfortunately, Kalani and Asuelu still seemed to be struggling with communication issues and they got into a huge fight on the Monday, March 21 episode. While sitting down for a serious discussion about how their marriage has been going, Kalani complained that Asuelu still doesn’t help her with their shared duties of raising their kids or maintaining their household. They also were in the process of selling their family’s house in Utah so they could move to California, but Kalani said Asuelu has not been helpful during that process either.

Kalani was also upset because she felt she was left to care for their boys “almost completely by myself” while Asuelu was able to enjoy having free time to go golfing. Asuelu said Kalani made it sound like he’s a bad father and a bad husband and he disagreed. He also said he previously offered to take the boys with him to play golf, but Kalani has refused.

“Yeah because when I watch you watch them, something bad usually happens,” she said, explaining that it was a “scary” thought to have Asuelu take the kids out somewhere by himself. Asuelu said she was overreacting, which set Kalani off.

“I’m not overreacting, how many times have my kids almost died when you’re around?” she hit back. “Am I blaming you or am I saying the actual actions of what has happened? Did Kennedy get loose in the parking lot at the pumpkin patch? Did I see you [not] chasing him and I had to pick up Oliver and run towards the parking lot? Did that happen or I imagined that?”

Asuelu asked if that incident was a “big deal,” which upset Kalani even further and their tense scene ended with him walking away.

90 Day Diaries airs on TLC Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.