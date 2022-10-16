90 Day Fiancé star Debbie Johnson first made her appearance in the franchise in 2018 with a supporting role in her son Colt Johnson’s love story with Larissa Dos Santos Lima, but the mom of one has gone on to create her own narrative on the spinoff, 90 Day: The Single Life. Following Colt’s hasty departure from their shared home, the Las Vegas resident was in a bind looking for a place to live and looked toward her new boyfriend, Tony. So how does Debbie make money? Keep scrolling to learn everything we know about Debbie’s net worth and more.

What Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Debbie Johnson’s Net Worth?

Debbie’s net worth is estimated to be $200,000, according to multiple sources.

How Does Debbie Johnson Make Money?

Following her son losing his job as a software engineer during the pandemic, Debbie came out of retirement and began a career as a delivery driver, according to Soap Dirt.

The matriarch seemingly found success as she went on to buy herself a brand-new car in January 2021. “I am thankful for the fruits of my labor,” she shared alongside a photo of her new ride. “With summer around the corner, I’m done not having AC.” Around the same time, a user on Reddit claimed they lived in Vegas and Debbie delivered a friend’s food order.

Debbie has also appeared on 90 Day Fiancé, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After and most recently, 90 Day: The Single Life. According to Radar, when you’re in the franchise, the paychecks work on a sliding scale.

“90 Day Fiancé pays their cast members $1,000 to $1,500 per episode,” a source told the publication. Landing a spot on a spinoff will score a little more cash, but it doesn’t “go up much more.”

Apart from receiving a check from the network, the TLC star also makes a profit from sending personalized videos on Cameo.

Where Does Debbie Johnson Live?

On season 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life, Debbie faced a harsh dilemma regarding her living situation. Following her rift with Colt and his wife, Vanessa Guerra, the pair gave her a three-month notice that they would be moving out into their own home.

Discovery+

“We have a huge rent and I can’t afford all the bills on my own,” the Nevada resident said during a September 2022 episode. “So I felt really broken.”

While her initial plans were to move in with her friend Audry, her friend had hesitations about Debbie also bringing her cats. Running out of time, her new boyfriend Tony offered his home for Debbie to live in.

“You’re moving out of the house anyway,” her love interest told her via video call in another scene. “You’re not 20 years old anymore and neither am I. If you get along with somebody, what, you gonna drag it out for four or five years?”