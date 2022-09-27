The total package! 90 Day Fiancé star Debbie Johnson became lucky in love when she met her new boyfriend, Tony. The 70-year-old returned for season 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life to document her blossoming relationship with the Canadian hunk, and the couple didn’t waste any time taking the next step in their romance. But who exactly is Tony? Keep scrolling below to learn more about Debbie’s new man.

Who Is Debbie Johnson’s New Boyfriend Tony?

“Tony is a guy from Canada that I met through a mutual friend,” Debbie revealed during the season 3 premiere of the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff 90 Day: The Single Life. “He’s from Port Coquitlam, [British Columbia], Canada. It’s about an hour outside of Vancouver.”

What Is Debbie Johnson’s Boyfriend Tony’s Job?

“Tony does some kind of computer networking thing, I have no idea,” Debbie explained. “But he works from home.”

What Else Does Debbie Johnson’s Boyfriend Tony Do for a Living?

In addition to Tony’s computer networking job, the 69-year-old is also in the real estate field and is a landlord.

How Did Debbie Johnson and Tony Meet?

During the same episode, Debbie told her girlfriends all about the new lucky man in her life.

“He’s cute, he has a nice voice, he’s very sweet,” she told her gal pals during a night out on the town in her native Las Vegas. “And that’s what I want.”

In her confessional, Debbie went on to explain how she and Tony met. “I have a friend who lives in Canada and she messaged me that her landlord Tony and I would be perfect for each other, so I said, ‘OK,'” Debbie revealed. “We’re pretty similar on the phone talking to each other. We haven’t video chatted, but I know I already really do like him.”

During her dinner with her friends, Debbie continued to gush over her new beau. “I really like him. He’s really easy to talk to,” she said. “He’s a gentleman, he’s very caring.”

Debbie Johnson’s NSFW Sex Quotes About Tony

TLC (2)

The redhead wasn’t shy about her sexual attraction to Tony, and made it clear that her intention was to take their romance to the next level as soon as possible. “We don’t sext or we don’t do phone sex,” Debbie said in her confessional on the season premiere. “Because when he says something kind of sexual, I get twinges and I’ll tell him, ‘You better stop talking like that because I hear Bob (battery-operated boyfriend) in my drawer screaming, ‘Let me out, let me out, let me out!'”

She added with a laugh, “Tony asked me not to use Bob because he said it would be cheating on him.”

Fortunately for Debbie, she didn’t have to wait long to get her wish. She and Tony consummated their relationship on the September 19 episode, not long after they met in person for the first time.