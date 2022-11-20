90 Day Fiancé’s Deavan Clegg’s 3-year-old son, Taeyang, was hospitalized amid his ongoing childhood cancer battle.

“I don’t normally like sharing photos like this. But this is reality this is real life,” the TLC personality, 26, captioned a lengthy Instagram post on Sunday, November 20. “Last night, Taeyang was rushed to the emergency room with a fever of 102. This can be deadly for children going through chemotherapy. While in the ER, we found out he needed an emergency blood transfusion, which we found shocking because he had just had a blood transfusion days prior. The thought of if I didn’t bring him, he might have not woken up in the morning will haunt me.”

Despite the alarming hospitalization, Deavan added, Taeyang is doing better after his blood transfusion. They will be keeping him at the hospital for a little longer to watch his vitals. He’s received treatment with antibiotics, and his fever is still high but slightly better. We are hoping we can return home soon.”

One day prior, she revealed that “papa brought Taeyang his favorite dinner” via her Instagram Stories. Deavan shares Taeyang with ex-husband Jihoon Lee. The two finalized their divorce in May, she confirmed via Instagram that month.

Hours before her update on the youngster’s health, Deavan shared the frightening news that Taeyang was admitted to the emergency room after suffering from a “bad cold,” which she pointed out “can be dangerous for children going through chemotherapy.”

Courtesy of Deavan Clegg/Instagram

Shortly afterward, the reality TV alum posted another message via her Instagram Stories with a grimmer tone, writing, “Taeyang isn’t doing well. Please pray for us.”

Deavan’s followers have been following her son’s cancer battle since she announced his diagnosis in May.

“I’m overcome with so much emotion and devastation to announce that my beloved son Taeyang, who just celebrated his third birthday last week, was just diagnosed with childhood cancer,” Deavan wrote via Instagram that month alongside photos of her toddler in the hospital. “He has already undergone multiple procedures and started chemotherapy treatment just two days ago. Taeyang will need around-the-clock hospital care, and this will be a long two-year process that has a high success rate of full recovery in five years.”

Deavan’s publicist, Lindsay Feldman, confirmed to In Touch at the time that Taeyang has b-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, noting that it is “a type of blood cancer that’s more common in young children.”

Deavan has shared frequent updates about Taeyang’s health journey over the past several months. On November 6, the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way alum reflected on her son’s difficult medical condition in a heartfelt social media post.

“When Taeyang was born, he had to stay in the NICU for a very long time,” Deavan captioned an Instagram video that day. “It was a very difficult time, and I promised myself and Taeyang he wouldn’t ever have to be hooked up again. Finding out he had cancer and seeing him hooked back up to wires was extremely difficult. Memories of my tiny baby would flash in my mind. But it also reminded me I have a fighter and he is very strong.”