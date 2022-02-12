Second time’s the charm? 90 Day Fiancé fans were shocked to learn about Ed “Big Ed” Brown‘s whirlwind engagement to off-again, on-again girlfriend Elizabeth “Liz” Woods on the 90 Day: The Single Life season 2 tell-all, and many wondered if Big Ed has ever been married in the past. Keep scrolling below for details about his ex-wife and their divorce.

“My track record with relationships is not very great. I was married for two years and it didn’t work out because I was unfaithful. It was just a stupid mistake. But I did get a beautiful daughter out of that marriage,” Big Ed revealed in his confessional on the season 4 premiere of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in February 2020.

Big Ed was previously married to Sandra “Sandy” Heckman. The couple divorced in January 1992, but they coparented their only child, daughter Tiffany Brown, after their split. Ed’s mother, Norma Brown, also helped him raise Tiffany as he was a single father for most of her childhood.

Sandra now lives in Las Vegas, where she works as a Director Of Maintenance/Customer Service for The Prescott Companies. She has since remarried to her husband, Bruce Heckman.

“After my divorce, I didn’t think about having a girlfriend ’cause of my daughter. My daughter was my life. By waiting to date so long, I said to myself, ‘I’m never going to find love. It’s me and [late dog] Teddy.’ This is gonna be my life,” the San Diego native added.

He documented his failed attempt to find love again with long-distance online girlfriend Rosemarie “Rose” Vega on season 4. After he traveled to her native country of the Philippines to meet her in person for the first time, they quickly experienced issues in their relationship and their nasty breakup played out on the show.

When Ed returned to the franchise on season 1 of The Single Life, he opened up a little more about his past marriage. “I was a late bloomer when it comes to dating. I never really had a serious girlfriend before my ex-wife. I was married once. She was my first love, my first everything. Everything was great and she got pregnant with our daughter, Tiffany,” the professional photographer said on the season premiere in February 2021. “But we just started to fall out of love and then I was unfaithful. It was a one night even, entanglement, and that breakup almost destroyed me.”

Fans continued to follow Ed’s journey to find love and he introduced his girlfriend, Liz, on season 1. However, Ed seemed to be unlucky in love as the couple had already split by the time they filmed the season 1 tell-all. The former couple was estranged for six months, but they reconnected in August 2021 shortly after the death of Ed’s beloved pup.

After rekindling their romance, Ed did not waste any time popping question. On the Single Life season 2 tell-all, Liz revealed that Ed got down on one knee just two days after they got back together.