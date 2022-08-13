Living large! 90 Day Fiancé star Bilal Hazziez has created a nice life for himself as a real estate investor and owns the impressive property to prove it.

“Being detail orientated has for sure helped me with some of the successes that I have had,” the Kansas City, Missouri, native opened up on the season 9 premiere in April 2022. “I’m extremely fortunate that I’ve been able to achieve the American dream.”

While he’s proud of his accomplishments, that didn’t stop him from “pranking” his future wife, Shaeeda Sween, upon her arrival in the United States. The dad of two, who describes himself as “mildly, conservatively, minimally OCD,” purposely never displayed his background during their video calls and instead of bringing the Trinidad and Tobago native to his stunning two-story residence, their first night together was spent in his dated neighborhood home.

“I’ve never shown her some material things related to my success because I wanted to see if she was really in it, for me,” the TLC star continued in his confessional. “Not just what I have.”

However, he didn’t anticipate Shaeeda’s shock reaction and it led to a major blowout on their first night together. When he finally took her to his real address, she was more than pleased with her new home.

“Last night, I felt like an elephant was on my shoulder. So much was on my mind,” Shaeeda confessed to producers. “But now, I feel like, it’s easier to breathe now, seeing what, you know, he welcomed me to and what we have together now.”

However, the “prank” did lead to Shaeeda feeling like he wasn’t fully convinced of their relationship. “So, you actually put me through hell, like some sort of twisted practical joke?” she continued. “I came to K.C. and left everything behind, including my family. I trust him with my life, but this whole testing scenario feels like he don’t trust me.”

However, the beauty was brought to tears once Bilal presented her with a space solely dedicated to her yoga endeavors. “That yoga room brought out so much emotions,” Shaeeda explained in a solo confessional. “It was something sentimental for me … I am completely overwhelmed that he would even go this distance just to, bring a little part of my home into his home.”

