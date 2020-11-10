Not having it. 90 Day Fiancé alum Ashley Smith (née Martson) put fellow franchise star Molly Hopkins‘ ex-husband, Luis Mendez, on blast for sliding into her direct messages on Instagram.

Ashley, 34, posted a screengrab of Luis responding to one of her recent Stories with a laughing emoji, followed by another message, which read, “What’s up?” The TLC personality then let him and her fans know what she thought about it.

Courtesy Ashley Smith/Instagram

“Coming from a girl who was used and been incredibly hurt going through the K1 visa process … trust me, I’m not interested in talking to you. I stand with my girl,” Ashley wrote in her caption on Sunday, November 8, also tagging Molly.

It’s very possible that Luis was just trying to strike up a friendly conversation, however it clearly rubbed Ashley the wrong way after his split drama with Molly, 45. The season 5 exes finalized their divorce in May 2018.

Molly later revealed how she was embracing her single status while appearing on the spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: What Now? In the wake of their breakup, the TV personality said she had never felt “more liberated.” Despite them going through a tough split, the bra connoisseur wished her former flame and his new love “the best” after finding out he had moved on romantically and tied the knot.

As for Luis, he has been married to his current spouse since September 19, 2018. “I love this girl so much. She is so amazing,” he gushed to In Touch exclusively after they made it official. “The most amazing part was meeting her because she changed all life to happiness,” the Dominican Republic native added. Although Luis previously confirmed to In Touch he would be deported, it seems he’s still living in America.

Courtesy Jay Smith/Instagram

Ashley recently shared her own relationship update after ending her on-again, off-again romance with husband Jay Smith once and for all.

When a fan asked the blonde beauty if she and her ex, 22, “will remain friends” after ending things, she cleared the air via Instagram Stories in October. “Sometimes [it’s] best to cut all ties with certain people,” Ashley replied.

Ashley’s remarks came after she confirmed they wouldn’t be getting back together. “Before the stories get all misconstrued, I will just address it myself. Jay and I have made the decision to separate,” the mother of two wrote in September, following their previous struggles. “I thought I was stronger and more forgiving but I’m not.”

“No one cheated. No one did anything,” she added. “I gave my all to this marriage and, as I type this, I’m heartbroken, this isn’t how I envisioned my future.”